Jail for pair who punched and kicked man they knocked to ground in Cork city centre

A man and a woman shocked bystanders as they punched and kicked a man they knocked to the ground in Cork city centre.

The duo claimed that the injured party was the one who first got aggressive but they admitted that they went too far in their assault on him.

They pleaded guilty to a charge of engaging in a violent disorder whereby people in the area feared for their safety.

Now 28-year-old Shane Dineen and 30-year-old Patricia Hogan, who were living with homeless services in Cork at the time, have been jailed for their part in the incident.

Garda Dave Tobin gave evidence at Cork Circuit Criminal Court about what happened on January 26 2021.

Garda Tobin said it started at Lower Oliver Plunkett Street when they were approached by the injured party but that it developed, and later at Clontarf Street they attacked the man.

Judge Helen Boyle said that aggravating factors in the case were that it took place in the city centre of Cork where people should be able to walk about and do their shopping without coming across incidents like this.

“It was particularly disturbing for people to see a man being kicked on the ground by both defendants.

“You pleaded guilty. There may have been an issue of self-defence but you both accept you over-reacted at the end of the incident.

“I encourage both of you to engage with the treatments available to you in prison,” Judge Boyle said.

The judge sentenced both of them to 18 months. In Shane Dineen’s case the last six months was suspended. For Hogan, who had a lower level of involvement in the incident, the final 12 months were suspended.