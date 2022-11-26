WATCH: 'Thank you so much!' Caoimhin Kelleher a hero on the Toy Show 

Cork's Caoimhin Kelleher has become a hero to many Liverpool fans thanks to some stunning performances in goals since he joined the Premier League side.

But just his presence was enough to delight young football fan Cealan Green on the Late Late Toy Show on Friday night.

Caoimhin took his place while the young lad was taking shots on goal while blindfolded - and you have never seen a better reaction than his delight when he saw his footballing hero.

Just look at that smile and hug!

Caoimhin Kelleher surprised a child, Cealan, on tonight's @RTELateLateShow. Kelleher also presented the child with a signed kit from the Liverpool squad and a trip to Anfield. Caoimhin Kelleher - great guy. pic.twitter.com/Bn6bfQbz2f — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) November 25, 2022

Of course this is the show that makes dreams come true so there were even more surprises to come.

Caoimhin presented Caelan with a kit signed by the whole Liverpool squad and a trip to Anfield with his family.

Caelan loved it - we all loved it!

Up Cork. Up feckin Cork. What a hero Caoimhín is. #LateLateToyShow — Ruairí O'Hagan (@Haganator) November 25, 2022

What a lovely touch by Caoimhin Kelleher, great to see another Corkman play at the top level even if it is for Liverpool 😀 #LateLateToyShow — Stephen Ryan (@MarketingInCork) November 25, 2022

Another WONDERFUL Late Late Show moment well done Caoimhin Kelleher. #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/abcPtD3Psq — Buff Egan (@buff_egan) November 25, 2022

Now we're wondering - does this mean the entire Liverpool football team and management have been introduced to the wonder that is the Late Late Toy Show?

Imagine Caoimhin Kelleher explaining to Jurgen Klopp that he can’t go to training Saturday morning cause he has to go home for the toy show #LateLateToyShow — ãîłîśh😋 (@fxntalemon) November 25, 2022

Laughing at the thought of Caoimhin Kelleher explaining the Late Late Toy Show to Luis Diaz — Niall Bollard (@NiallBollard) November 25, 2022

Could you imagine Caoimhin Kelleher trying to explain to the Liverpool squad that he needs them to sign a jersey for the Toy show #LateLateToyShow — Rachel Ní Éanacháin (@rachelhenehan1) November 25, 2022