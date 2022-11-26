Sat, 26 Nov, 2022 - 09:38

WATCH: 'Thank you so much!' Caoimhin Kelleher a hero on the Toy Show 

Now we're wondering - does this mean the entire Liverpool football team and management have been introduced to the wonder that is the Late Late Toy Show?
WATCH: 'Thank you so much!' Caoimhin Kelleher a hero on the Toy Show 

Caoimhin took his place while the young lad was taking shots on goal while blindfolded - and you have never seen a better reaction than his delight when he saw his footballing hero. 

Echo reporter

Cork's Caoimhin Kelleher has become a hero to many Liverpool fans thanks to some stunning performances in goals since he joined the Premier League side. 

But just his presence was enough to delight young football fan Cealan Green on the Late Late Toy Show on Friday night. 

Caoimhin took his place while the young lad was taking shots on goal while blindfolded - and you have never seen a better reaction than his delight when he saw his footballing hero.

Just look at that smile and hug! 

Of course this is the show that makes dreams come true so there were even more surprises to come. 

Caoimhin presented Caelan with a kit signed by the whole Liverpool squad and a trip to Anfield with his family.

Caelan loved it - we all loved it! 

Now we're wondering - does this mean the entire Liverpool football team and management have been introduced to the wonder that is the Late Late Toy Show?

 

More in this section

George Nkencho death Cork job losses raised in the Dáil
Mallow lights up for Christmas
Antiquarian Book market at Nano Nagle Place Antiquarian Book market at Nano Nagle Place
cork sportcork christmas
<p>Gardai in Mallow had arrested the woman on Thursday morning. Picture Denis Minihane.</p>

Woman released without charge as part of investigation into body found in Buttevant

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more