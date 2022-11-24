PICS: Cork students ‘can now move on with lives’ after receiving Junior Cert results

“THE students were very happy with their results. They can now move on with the next chapter of their lives,” said the principal of St Patrick’s College in Gardiner’s Hill Brian Cronin after their students received their Junior Cycle results yesterday morning.

Mr Cronin told The Echo the class of 2022 had endured a ‘difficult’ experience due to the pandemic. “It was a very difficult experience for them because their education was disrupted. There were a lot of happy and relieved faces which is great to see,” he said.

Sophie Daly and Nadine Kelleher, look thrilled after receiving their Junior Cert results at Coláiste an Chroí Naofa in Carraig na bhFear, Co Cork.

“They were very nervous,” said the principal of the all-girls secondary school. “We invited all the parents in. It was a nice family occasion. I presented the certificates on an individual basis to each student. Everyone got a round of applause.

Caoimhe O'Leary, Caitlin Murphy and Emily O'Connell, are all smiles after receiving their Junior Cert results at Coláiste an Chroí Naofa in Carraig na bhFear, Co Cork.

“They are a good group. The nerves were there over the last month or so. They can now focus on Transition Year and the Leaving Cert. I told the students they will not be defined by a piece of paper. We were very happy with the results,” he added.

Cathal Brothers, Killian Corcoran, Darragh Hogan and Alex O'Shea, after receiving their Junior Cert results at Coláiste an Chroí Naofa in Carraig na bhFear, Co Cork.

120 Junior Cycle students in Coláiste Éamann Rís received their results yesterday morning. The students watched a movie before receiving their results said the school principal Aaron Wolfe. “There was great excitement in the school. We started the day off with a movie morning before we gave out the results. We invited their parents in, so they were here to collect the results with their children. We had a pizza party then afterwards,” he said.

School principal Aaron Wolfe handing out junior cert results pupils at Coláiste Éamonn Rís, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

“It is a huge milestone for the students,” said the secondary school principal. “This cohort of students missed out on so much schooling. The students showed so much character and resilience. We always stress to the students the results don’t define you as a person and the exams are a practice run for the Leaving Certificate.”

Student Sarah Wallace with her mother Triona after reciving her Junior Cycle results at St. Patrick’s College, Gardner’s Hill, Cork. - Picture: David Creedon

Mr Wolfe said the publication of the Junior Cycle results also marked a ‘historical’ day for the Cork City school. “This is also the first co-educational group in our school to get their Junior Cycle results. It is a historical day as the first group of girls in our school received their results. We are extremely proud of our students. They have done so well.”

Student Jasmine wO' Driscoll and her mother Madeline after reciving her Junior Cycle results at St. Patrick’s College, Gardner’s Hill, Cork. - Picture: David Creedon

83 Junior Cycle students received their results at Coláiste an Chroí Naofa school in Carrignavar. School principal Colm Ó Corcora said there was ‘tension’ and ‘nerves’ before the results were released. “They had kind of forgot about the Junior Cert results as it took so long for them to be released but once I walked into the hall with the results you could feel the tension and the nerves,” he said.

Student Tiffany O' Driscoll with Sarah O' Riordan after reciving her Junior Cycle results at St. Patrick’s College, Gardner’s Hill, Cork. - Picture: David Creedon

“They all reached their potential,” said Mr Ó Corcora. “We are very happy with the results. They showed a lot of character and resilience which is something we try and build in them. We are very proud.”