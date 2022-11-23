Top award for Apple boss from Cork Chamber

Apple’s Cathy Kearney has been honoured with an Outstanding Contribution to Business Award from Cork Chamber.
The Cork-based VP of Operations for Europe, Middle East, India and Africa was recognised for her outstanding contribution to business.
The award, now in its 12th year, was presented at the Cork Chamber Dublin Dinner at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road which was attended by 600 leading political and business people on Tuesday evening.
Ms Kearney was recognised at the event for her exemplary career at Apple during which time she has been instrumental in the company’s growth and impact with the local community.
The largest private employer in Cork, with over 6,000 people, Cork has been home to Apple for over 40 years and serves as Apple’s European Headquarters.