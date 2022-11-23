Top award for Apple boss from Cork Chamber

Apple’s Cathy Kearney has been honoured with an Outstanding Contribution to Business Award from Cork Chamber.

The Cork-based VP of Operations for Europe, Middle East, India and Africa was recognised for her outstanding contribution to business.

The award, now in its 12th year, was presented at the Cork Chamber Dublin Dinner at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road which was attended by 600 leading political and business people on Tuesday evening.

Ms Kearney was recognised at the event for her exemplary career at Apple during which time she has been instrumental in the company’s growth and impact with the local community.

The largest private employer in Cork, with over 6,000 people, Cork has been home to Apple for over 40 years and serves as Apple’s European Headquarters.

Joining Apple in 1989, Ms Kearney undertook various finance roles before taking over leadership of the Cork site and EMEIA operations in 2004.

Cork Chamber president Ronan Murray described Ms Kearney as “a wonderful and worthy recipient” of the award for the “impressive impact” she has made in her time at Apple.

“Known for championing Cork as a great place to live and work, Cathy’s passion for education has also led to the creation of important links with local schools and universities. Cathy’s strategic focus, determination, and leadership make her a remarkable contributor to our regional economy and business environment.”

Cork Chamber chief executive Conor Healy said: “It is without doubt that Cathy has nurtured Apple’s commitment to Cork and Ireland, and has been instrumental in Apple’s continued investment in our region. The recent plans for expansion of the Cork campus are an exciting chapter in the story of Apple’s 40+ years in Cork. Not just a key employer in the region, Apple is an important part of our tech industry supporting 30,000 jobs in Ireland.”

Ms Kearney said she was “delighted” to accept the honour “on behalf of the whole Apple team in Cork”.

“Every day I am inspired to work with such talented and passionate individuals, who live Apple’s values in everything they do.

“Cork has been Apple’s home for over 40 years and helped Apple become the company it is today. We are proud to be part of such a vibrant and diverse community, and look forward to continuing to contribute to Cork. Thank you to Cork Chamber and everyone involved.”

Ms Kearney joins a distinguished group of previous recipients including Jim Woulfe, Bob Savage, Anne O’Leary, and Frank Boland.