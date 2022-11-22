MTU researcher named on Highly Cited 2022 list

MUNSTER Technological University (MTU) lecturer and researcher Dr Mubashir Husain Rehmani has been selected for inclusion on the annual Highly Cited Researchers 2022 list from Clarivate for the third year in a row.

Dr Rehmani’s work focuses on wireless networks, blockchain, cognitive radio networks, smart grid, and software-defined networks. He has written over 132 peer-reviewed articles of which 11 feature highly cited articles by Clarivate. Dr Rehmani’s performance in this context features in the top 1% in Cross-Field. His research work in the domain of Computer Science, Telecommunications, and Engineering, has been recognised internationally and he is the recipient of several best paper awards.

Highly Cited Researchers have demonstrated significant and broad influence reflected in their publication of multiple highly cited papers over the last decade.

The highly cited papers rank in the top 1% by citations for a field or fields and publication year in the Web of Science. Of the world's population of scientists and social scientists, Highly Cited Researchers are one in 1,000. 7,225 researcher awards from 69 countries and regions are recognized this year – 3,981 in specific fields and 3,244 for cross-field impact.

Speaking about his inclusion on the annual Highly Cited Researchers 2022 list, Dr Rehmani said: “I am delighted to see my name in this Highly Cited Researchers List 2022. This is the third year in a row that my name has been included. So honoured and happy.”

Head of the Department of Computer Science Dr Sean McSweeney said that Dr Mubashir Rehmani’s inclusion for the third time on the prestigious list is “a remarkable achievement”.