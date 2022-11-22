Tailbacks at Dunkettle Interchange approach and Jack Lynch tunnel this morning

THERE are reports of long delays for motorists on the M8 approach to the Dunkettle Interchange, Jack Lynch tunnel and the South Link Road this morning.

Dunkettle roundabout’s new layout came into effect on Sunday.

Drivers are still getting used to the new system, and it could take two or three days for the changes to “settle down,” a Cork City traffic official told The Echo this week.

“It’s a fairly significant change, and it will take people a day or two to get used to it,” he said.

There were delays reported during rush hour on Monday morning “over and above the norm" and some disruption on Monday evening due to collisions.

Authorities are monitoring the traffic flows and journey times with a view to re-optimising the traffic lights. That exercise will continue over the next few days.

“The lights are not far off the optimum now,” said the official.

The main issue for drivers is the N40 approach through the Jack Lynch tunnel, he said.

“Our advice is, if you are going to the N25 east bound towards Midleton, or if you are going to Little Island, use the left hand lane in the tunnel, and then that broadens out into two lanes as you approach the lights.”