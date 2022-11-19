New café to open in Cork’s iconic Crawford Art Gallery

A new café is set to open in Cork’s landmark Crawford Art Gallery next week.

The gallery took to social media to announce the news, revealing that the new café, called The Green Room, will open on Friday, November 25.

The Green Room, run by esteemed restaurateurs Beth Haughton and Harold Lynch, will serve breakfast from 9am, lunch from 12pm and dinner from 5pm with late opening on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

It will offer a mix of “traditional food offerings alongside contemporary trends” serving “the best of local Cork and Irish produce”.

In August the original café in Crawford closed its doors after more than three decades in business.

“Unfortunately and with great regret we will not be reopening.

“This has been a very difficult decision to make, and we would like to thank all of our valued customers and friends for your loyal support over the years,” the café operators said in a statement at the time.

The café was first opened in 1986 by Myrtle Allen and her daughter, Fern.

Over the years, many Ballymaloe chefs and graduates of Ballymaloe Cookery School, including Rachel Allen, had earned their stripes at the popular city spot.

To celebrate the new operators taking over the café, Crawford has launched a competition offering a tour of the gallery followed by a prosecco lunch for four at the new café.

For details on how to enter, see the gallery’s Instagram.