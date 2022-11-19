Sat, 19 Nov, 2022 - 14:59

New café to open in Cork’s iconic Crawford Art Gallery

In August the original café in Crawford closed its doors after more than three decades in business.
New café to open in Cork’s iconic Crawford Art Gallery

A new café is set to open in Cork’s landmark Crawford Art Gallery next week.

Amy Nolan

A new café is set to open in Cork’s landmark Crawford Art Gallery next week.

The gallery took to social media to announce the news, revealing that the new café, called The Green Room, will open on Friday, November 25.

The Green Room, run by esteemed restaurateurs Beth Haughton and Harold Lynch, will serve breakfast from 9am, lunch from 12pm and dinner from 5pm with late opening on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

It will offer a mix of “traditional food offerings alongside contemporary trends” serving “the best of local Cork and Irish produce”.

In August the original café in Crawford closed its doors after more than three decades in business.

“Unfortunately and with great regret we will not be reopening.

“This has been a very difficult decision to make, and we would like to thank all of our valued customers and friends for your loyal support over the years,” the café operators said in a statement at the time.

The café was first opened in 1986 by Myrtle Allen and her daughter, Fern.

Over the years, many Ballymaloe chefs and graduates of Ballymaloe Cookery School, including Rachel Allen, had earned their stripes at the popular city spot.

To celebrate the new operators taking over the café, Crawford has launched a competition offering a tour of the gallery followed by a prosecco lunch for four at the new café.

For details on how to enter, see the gallery’s Instagram.

Read More

‘This has been a very difficult decision to make’: Long-established Cork café announces closure

More in this section

Another washout weekend in store for Cork as Met Éireann forecasts rain, hail and thunder Another washout weekend in store for Cork as Met Éireann forecasts rain, hail and thunder
Families affected by organ incineration scandal at Cork hospital to receive findings of a review by next Friday Families affected by organ incineration scandal at Cork hospital to receive findings of a review by next Friday
Antiques Roadshow star Eric Knowles to give free valuations as part of event coming to Cork City Hall Antiques Roadshow star Eric Knowles to give free valuations as part of event coming to Cork City Hall
cork city centrecork food
<p>Two lucky Lotto players in Cork have won €50,000 each in last night’s EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw. Picture: Denis Minihane.</p>

Check your tickets: Two Cork Lotto players win €50k each in special EuroMillions draw

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more