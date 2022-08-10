‘This has been a very difficult decision to make’: Long-running Cork cafe announces closure

The long-running Crawford Gallery Cafe is to close its doors after more than three decades in business.

The popular cafe, located on the ground floor of the iconic Crawford Art Gallery on Emmett Place, took to social media this morning to make the announcement.

“We will close the cafe this Saturday for two weeks summer holidays.

“Unfortunately and with great regret we will not be reopening.

“This has been a very difficult decision to make, and we would like to thank all of our valued customers and friends for your loyal support over the years,” the cafe said.