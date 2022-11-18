Cork-based recruitment firm to create 70 new jobs

Cork-based recruitment agency PE Global has announced the creation of 70 new jobs next year, of which approximately 40 will be based in Cork and Dublin.

The new jobs will be based across four key locations, covering recruitment, IT, marketing, and finance.

Approximately 40 of the jobs will be based in the company’s Irish locations in Cork and Dublin and the remaining jobs will be across PE Global offices in London, India, and the soon-to-be office in Germany.

The multidisciplinary recruitment firm currently employs 85 full-time staff across its four offices with an additional 1,000 employees through contract and temporary job placements.

PE Global works with some of the leading global multinational firms across pharmaceutical, renewable energy, cloud data services, medical device, healthcare, life sciences, and engineering, as well as a selection of Ireland’s leading public sector bodies.

Earlier this year, the company began growing its offering in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) and is now working with a number of clients in the automotive, STEM and IT services industries in the region.

PE Global Managing Director Keith McDonagh, said it’s an exciting time.

“This is an exciting time for our company as we expand our team in Ireland and overseas. At PE Global we have always been focused on our people and that is what has been the secret to our success.

“A lot of our staff, myself included, have been on a journey with PE Global for many years, building our company and strengthening its growth.

“We work with some of the world’s top companies, helping them to source top talent —keeping people at the heart of everything we do.

“We are delighted to be in a position to expand our team to meet the needs of our growing international business.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar welcomed the “really positive” jobs announcement.

“It is really positive news to see home-grown Irish firm PE Global expanding its global footprint and creating 70 new job opportunities both in Ireland and abroad.

“Many of these high-quality jobs will be based in the company’s headquarters in Cork, which will be a great boost for the local community and economy.

“I wish them every success with their expansion.”

The company was established in 2005 as a process engineering firm PharmEng in Cork before rebranding as a recruitment firm PE Global in 2010 and has since grown considerably.

As part of its current restructuring and expansion plans, PE Global has also appointed four of its senior management team to its board of directors in 2022.