Fri, 18 Nov, 2022 - 07:00

Contractor to be appointed to long-awaited Cork flood relief scheme early next year

It is understood that before a final contract could be signed the preferred bidder raised concerns at the impact construction inflation would have in developing the scheme
Heavy rain raising the level of the Glashaboy at Jack O’Callaghan Park in Riverstown, Glanmire in 2020. Picture Dan Linehan

Amy Nolan

CORK City Council has said it anticipates that a new contractor will be appointed to commence works on the long-awaited Glashaboy Flood Relief Scheme in the first quarter of next year.

At a council meeting earlier this week, Labour Party councillor John Maher sought an update on the flood relief scheme for the Glanmire area.

The long-awaited scheme had been signed off on by the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath in January last year and went out to tender.

It is understood that before a final contract could be signed the preferred bidder raised concerns at the impact construction inflation would have in developing the scheme.

In a written reply to Mr Maher’s question, the council’s director of infrastructure development Gerry O'Beirne said the local authority will be issuing new tender documents in the coming weeks.

“Unfortunately, Cork City Council was not in a position to appoint a contractor for the works on foot of the initial procurement process which attracted a total of four tender submissions.

“However, the City Council will be issuing new tender documents in the coming weeks and is working with key project partners to minimise the overall delay in the completion of these works.

“It is anticipated that a contractor will be appointed in Q1 2023 and details of the successful tender will be advised in due course,” Mr O’Beirne said.

Dozens of homes and businesses in Glanmire were hit by catastrophic flooding in June 2012, which resulted in millions of euro worth of damage.

As a result of the floods, many homes and businesses have struggled to obtain flood insurance.

According to the Office of Public Works (OPW), the Glashaboy River Flood Relief Scheme at Glanmire/Sallybrook is designed to protect some 78 homes and 25 commercial properties from flooding.

Works for the scheme are set to include the construction of new flood defence walls, embankments, new reinforced concrete culverts, pumping stations, drainage and utility diversions, the reconstruction of existing bridges, hard and soft landscaping and other associated works.

