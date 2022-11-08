Date confirmed for long-awaited opening of Macroom Bypass

“A whole new opportunity” for the South West region has been welcomed as the first section of the long-awaited Macroom bypass is set to be officially opened next month.

After months of speculation, it has been confirmed that the Eastern section of the bypass linking Coolcower to Carrigaphooca will open to traffic for the first time on December 9.

Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan said that Cork County Council and contractors have also agreed on a temporary roundabout to be constructed at Carrigaphooca in the weeks ahead and he estimated that people will be able to save around 25 minutes driving to and from Cork on to the Kerry border, thanks to the new bypass.

Speaking to The Echo, he said that the bypass is an opportunity for Macroom to find its niche and secure its future.

“People have been massively waiting for this for many years and the excitement would have been building as you see the construction going on and some people might not have expected it to have happened in their lifetime and the chance is now there to travel on it.

“It’s really opening up a whole new opportunity, not just for Macroom but the whole South West region as well.

“When the traffic is out of the town, the people from the hinterland will have the opportunity to go in and enjoy the town. There’ll be a certain amount of lift there for Macroom.

“It also gives an opportunity for Macroom now to look forward and identify its own niche and to attract people and give a new future to Macroom as well.

“Kinsale is known as a foodie town and Macroom can now identify its niche and promote the area much wider.

The start of the new Macroom bypass at Coolcower, Macroom which is expected to open in the first week of December. Picture Dan Linehan

“We’re near the airport and more accessible to the big population centres in Cork and Killarney and the Port and whether it’s in tourism or another area Macroom now has a chance to go after its niche and to be known much wider and I think that’s a big challenge ahead of Macroom now as well, to really get the full value out of the bypass,” Deputy Moynihan said.

“There’s a lot of people after putting their shoulder to the wheel to make it happen over the years and I was glad to have been able to do my part on it.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Moynihan’s colleague Fianna Fáil TD James O’Connor congratulated Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and Cork County Council on completing the project “with lightning efficiency and on budget”.

A view of the new Macroom bypass looking west at Massytown, Macroom. Picture Dan Linehan

“We are very fortunate that both the N22 Scheme and Dunkettle interchange project are both progressing at rapid pace.

“The N73 scheme around Kildorrery and the Mallow Relief road are the next major road projects in Cork County to complete on TII’s work program with hopes that the M28 and N25 schemes will be progressed during 2023,” Deputy O’Connor said.

Cork County Council has been contacted for comment.