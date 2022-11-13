Chance to learn skills of our ancestors at Cork park next week

People are invited to discover the skills of our ancestors through a series of free, creative and informative talks, walks and workshops at Tramore Valley Park as part of the KinShip Winter Weekend in Cork.

A life-size ‘Campera Obscura’ will be brought to the city view summit at Tramore Valley Park by artist Helen Horgan.

Constructed from a converted camper van that has become the vehicle of Horgan’s art practice, participants are invited to enter and view the surrounding Cork city skyline from inside her campervan.

Permaculture designer and educator Alexander O'Brien will lead a two-day workshop constructing a Living Willow Dome in Tramore Valley Park.

Workshop participants will use willow from the park to create a living sculpture, a shelter made from the park itself and just like weaving a basket but on a larger scale, participants will learn how to manipulate this natural material to create beautiful spaces in nature.

Botanist, herbalist and forager Jo Goodyear will also hold an hour-long walk exploring the medicinal and edible plants of Tramore Valley Park, during which members of the public will discover the wealth of health benefits in the “weeds”, trees and wildflowers of the park.

People can also opt to hear about the topography of Tramore Valley Park from visual artist Ann Burns, learn about the creative work Colette Lewis has been undertaking in relation to waste management, watch basket maker Rosemary Kavanagh as she demonstrates the art of basket weaving, meet members of the Cork Beekeepers Association and listen to Keith Payne, the current Cork City Library Eco Poet in Residence who will read from his new book of poems ‘A Different Eden: Ecopoetry from Ireland and Galicia’.

KinShip artists Marilyn Lennon and Sean Taylor will also be on-site reflecting on the development of the KinShip Art Project over the last year. The artists will introduce their own creative project ‘The Midden Chronicles’, a large illustrative map of the KinShip activities in Tramore Valley Park to date which will be on show from Friday November 18 in The Atrium at Cork City Council's Civic Offices.

The KinShip Winter Weekend in Cork will kick off on November 18 and run until November 20.