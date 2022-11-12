Friends fulfill well-known Bart Bambury's dream with posthumous publication of his poems

FRIENDS of a well-known Cork City resident who passed away earlier this year have come together to publish a collection of their late friend’s poems, a dream he had for quite some time.

Bart Bambury, originally from Kenmare but who lived in Cork for many decades, passed away in April aged in his mid-70s. He had an extensive career in education before later working as an assistant librarian in UCC, a concierge in Hayfield Manor and a tour guide in the city. Now, thanks to the dedication of several of his friends, Mr Bambury’s ambition to publish his collection of Irish poetry has been realised.

Speaking to The Echo ahead of the launch of Fuinneog Earraigh (Spring Window), Mícheál Ó Ruairc, one of those involved in compiling the book, said he met Mr Bambury at a book launch in the city in 2012 and the pair quickly became firm friends. Mr Ó Ruairc, himself a poet, short story writer and novelist, also mentored Mr Bambury as an apprentice poet and described him as a “very good writer” with a “great grasp” of the Irish language.

An avid reader and a lover of poetry, Mr Ó Ruairc said Mr Bambury “pursued it with vigour” when he began writing his own poems and was keenly interested in publishing his work. “Right up until the end of his life he wanted to get the poetry book out,” Mr Ó Ruairc said. Through the combined efforts of Mr Ó Ruairc and three other friends of Mr Bambury, Colm Ó Ceallacháin, Séan Ó Laoi and Pádraig Mac Fhearghusa, that dream has now become a reality.

“It’s an enterprise that I’m very proud of and so are the other three,” Mr Ó Ruairc said. Paying tribute to his late friend, he lauded Mr Bambury as “multi-talented”.

Bart Bambury

“He knew the city inside out and that showed in the poems that he wrote,” he continued.

In the collection of poems, Mr Bambury pays hommage to nature, sport, the people he admired and respected and “the city by the Lee which energised and sustained him for most of his adult life”, one of his daughters, Niamh, told The Echo. “Through these 50 poems, he has left us a wonderful legacy to enjoy,” she added. Fuinneog Earraigh will be launched in the City Library on Grand Parade on Wednesday, November 30.

All are welcome to attend the event from 6-8pm.