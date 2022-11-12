Cork public urged to be 'winter ready' ahead of coldest months of the year 

Cork’s emergency management body is asking everyone to be ‘winter ready’ as we face into the coldest months of the year.

‘Be Winter Ready’ is a co-ordinated campaign involving statutory services that aims to raise public awareness about the challenges that winter can present. Leading the campaign is the Cork and Kerry Inter-Agency Major Emergency Management Region South, a body which includes An Garda Síochána, the Health Service Executive and local councils.

The HSE and Department of Public Health are encouraging the public to protect the health service by taking up both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines when they are offered.

Walk-in clinics are still available for anyone who hasn’t received the full course of COVID-19 vaccines, and certain groups are now being offered booster vaccines. The flu vaccine is also available at the moment free of charge to certain groups, including healthcare workers, those aged over 65, and children aged between Two and 17.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is also highlighting the importance of minding our health and keeping well this winter, and said this is particularly important for anyone with a long-term health condition. Older people are asked to be alert to the risk of falls both inside and outside the home by getting their vision checked, considering getting a pendant alarm and wearing well fitted shoes with non-slip soles.

The South/South West Hospital Group is asking the public to consider using injury units when appropriate instead of presenting to emergency departments. Units in Cork include the Mercy University Hospital Injury Unit at the St Mary’s Health campus, the Mallow Injury Unit and the Bantry Injury Unit.

Cork City Council and County Council have reminded the public they provide information on the salting routes which will be covered in the event of cold weather. Each local authority will also communicate updates on flooding and severe weather events through their relevant digital channels.

An Garda Síochána ask that the public follow road safety advice while fire services have reminded householders to check their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are working, and if they are not already installed, to get them installed.

Visit www.winterready.ie for more.