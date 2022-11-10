WATCH: 'Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas' in Cork without the Holly Bough

“CHRISTMAS wouldn’t be Christmas in Cork without the Holly Bough.”

Those were the words of RTÉ broadcaster and Cork Person of the Year John Creedon at the official launch party for the 2022 Holly Bough in the Metropole Hotel in Cork city on Thursday.

At the launch of the 125th. anniversary edition of the Holly Bough in the Metropole Hotel, Cork, where they were pictured also with a special cake were (from left) Mikie Sheehan, managing director, Irish Examiner & The Echo; John Dolan, editor, the Holly Bough; Cllr. Deirdre Forde, Lord Mayor of Cork; Karen O'Donoghue, marketing director, Irish Examiner Group, and Eoghan Dinan, deputy editor, The Echo.

Creedon was among many invited guests who gathered to celebrate the new edition, and to mark the 125th anniversary of the first ever Holly Bough in 1897.

Other guests included Lord Mayor Cllr Deirdre Forde and County Cllr Ben Dalton O’Sullivan, deputising for the County Mayor.

Tracy Bell of Trace of Cakes with the special cake at the launch of the 125th. anniversary edition of the Holly Bough in the Metropole Hotel, Cork.

There was a stunning cake baked especially for the occasion by Tracy Desmond of Trace of Cakes of Ballincollig, while pages from the first ever Holly Bough were exhibited.

Addressing the gathering, Holly Bough editor John Dolan drew attention to the fact that the publication and the Metropole venue were both launched in 1897.

John Creedon at the launch of the 125th. anniversary edition of the Holly Bough in the Metropole Hotel, Cork, with Maurice Gubbins, Editor, The Echo, (left); John Dolan, editor, Holly Bough, and Gemma Kelleher, media solutions director, Irish Examiner Group.

“The Holly Bough has been a great Christmas tradition in Cork for 125 years, and its popularity is only growing as the years go by. Here’s to another 125 years of this Cork Christmas institution.

In his speech, Dolan also drew attention to the fact two great supporters of the Holly Bough had passed away this year – Ted Crosbie, whose family owned and ran the publication, along with the Echo and Examiner, for many years, and Professor John A Murphy, of UCC.

“I wrote a history of the Holly Bough to mark its 125th anniversary, and Ted provided most of the information for that, such was his love for the publication,” said Dolan, “while John A. wrote so much of his life story in the Holly Bough in his latter years, that he joked he never needed to write an autobiography.”

The 2022 Holly Bough is packed with 164 pages of fascinating articles and photos, puzzles and quizzes, fictional stories, a section for children, and a bumper sports section.

It is on sale now, for €6.