Cork clothing company launches Christmas campaign with Lidl

Cork-based clothing brand Be Kind Apparel has partnered with Lidl in their first Christmas Toy Appeal.

Located in the Glanmire Lidl, the Be Kind Apparel Christmas Toy Appeal asks shoppers to donate new toys and sweet treats for kids of all ages ahead of the Christmas period.

Co-owner of the ethical leisurewear company, Eric Frost explained; “The Christmas Toy Appeal is a way for us to get toys to families this Christmas that may not get them otherwise. Saint Vincent de Paul has been great partners in this regard.”

All items will be donated to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul and will go to deserving families in Glanmire and around Cork city.

The appeal launched November 1 and will accept donations at the Glanmire location until December 12.

“Lidl Glanmire has been incredible, ever since I walked into the store holding The Echo and pointing to a recent article about us, Zanetta has supported us to bring the appeal to life,” Frost said.

Be Kind Apparel was launched in 2021 by a Glanmire family, Gregg and Eric Frost, along with Eric’s wife Aga.

The Cork leisurewear company maintains a core message of spreading kindness and giving back.

Speaking about the brand’s ethos, the co-owner said: “Be Kind Apparel is a brand all about encouraging us to take opportunities every day to be kind to one another. It’s really important to us that we do as much as we can to spread this message, but also to practice what we encourage others to do.” He stressed the importance of spreading this mission to the people of Cork, one customer at a time and will continue to give back to the community; “this brand will continue to invest in initiatives like this to spread kindness wherever we can.”

“We can’t thank enough, everyone that has donated toys and sweets so far,” the business owner concluded.