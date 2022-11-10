Cork author 'delighted' book is most borrowed at Cork City Libraries

Cork One City One Book author Cónal Creedon has said he is delighted that Pancho and Lefty Ride Again has been the most borrowed book in the Cork City Libraries adult collection this year.

Mr Creedon said he had been very honoured that his collection had been chosen this year, and he was thrilled that so many people had borrowed it from the libraries.

“All credit due to Patricia Looney of Cork City Library and John Breen of Waterstone’s, who selected Pancho And Lefty Ride Again for Cork One City One Book 2022,” Mr Creedon told The Echo.

“The award nurtures a magical engagement between writers and readers through a series of public lectures and readings.

“A highlight for me has to be the Angelus to Angelus event, a six-hour marathon, cover-to-cover reading in collaboration with sound artists Little Birds at the Crane Lane Theatre, it was pure madness and mighty fun.”

According to Mr Creedon, Pancho and Lefty Ride Again is a digitally remastered re-issue of his 1995 short story collection Pancho and Lefty Ride Out, with 11 bonus tracks added.

His latest book, Art Imitating Life Imitating Death, is an exploration of Frank O’Connor’s Guests of the Nation.

The author remains as much a part of Cork as Cork is a part of him, and he said he has been very moved that so many people like his works.

“Ever since Under The Goldie Fish, my daily radio drama broadcast by RTÉ Cork back in the last century [1994-1998], I’ve been blessed with a genuine groundswell of support and encouragement from people of my home city,” he said.

“The One City One Book choices always tends to feature in the top ten, and it is always the number one in the adult collection in the year of its tenure,” Ms Looney said. Picture: Howard Crowdy

“My books, stage plays and film documentaries continue to explore the spaghetti bowl of street here in downtown Cork city where I live, and there’s really something extremely powerful and special when a book is deemed to be most popular among readers of the city in which it is set.

“I am currently working on a stage play and putting the finishing flourishes on my next novel, Glory Be To The Father, which might see a bookshelf sometime next year,” said Mr Creedon.

Patricia Looney, senior executive librarian with Cork City Libraries, said children’s books always outstrip adults’ books, and this year is no exception, with the single most borrowed book in Cork’s libraries being Mr Fussy, from Roger Hargreaves’ Mr Men series, with 170 loans, but the most borrowed adult book, and the second-most borrowed book over-all, with 163 loans, was Pancho and Lefty Ride Again.

Read More €12.6m allocated to three Cork County projects

The second-most borrowed adult book this year, and the sixth-most borrowed over-all was Catherine Kirwan’s Cruel Deeds, with 99 loans, and her debut novel, Darkest Truth, which was the 2019 Cork One City One Book, was the fifth-most borrowed adult book, coming 16th over-all with 76 loans.

Tadhg Coakley’s Whatever It Takes, which was Cork One City One Book 2020, was the third-most borrowed adult book, and the ninth-most borrowed over-all, with 93 loans.

“The One City One Book choices always tends to feature in the top ten, and it is always the number one in the adult collection in the year of its tenure,” Ms Looney said.

John Breen of Waterstone’s said he was not surprised that so many people have borrowed Pancho and Lefty Ride Again.

“Cónal is incredibly popular here in Cork, and he’s a quality writer,” Mr Breen said.

“He’s done films, radio, plays, as well as novels and short stories, he’s a superb writer whose work appeals across genres and age groups.

“It’s no surprise that his books are borrowed as much as they are from the library, and sell as much as they do in the bookshop.”