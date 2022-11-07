Christy Moore set to take to the Live at the Marquee stage next summer

Legendary singer-songwriter Christy Moore has announced his return to Leeside next summer.

Christy will take to the stage at Live at the Marquee on June 17 next year following a sold-out gig at the tented venue earlier this year.

One of the most inspirational musicians in Ireland, he has a universal fan base and continues to entertain, cementing him as an Irish icon.

Over the years, Christy has released a total of 30 solo albums from Paddy on the Road in 1969 to his multi-platinum pair of live albums, On the Road and Magic Nights in 2017 and 2019.

Christy's latest album Flying Into Mystery was released back in 2021.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, November 10 at 9am through www.ticketmaster.ie.