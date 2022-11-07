'Take care on your commute home': City council urges caution as parts of Cork city hit by flooding

Cork City Council has urged commuters in the city to take care on their journey home this evening as parts of the city have been hit by flooding.

This evening's high tide occurred shortly before 4:50pm, with some of the usual areas affected.

⚠️Flood Warning - Monday 7th



Please be extremely cautious on our roads as localised flooding is causing disruptions to traffic (including lower glanmire road, Wandesford quay and Morrison's Island)



🚦Please adhere to road closures and diversions



🖱️ https://t.co/rtZwPrn7is pic.twitter.com/7ZfdpYwbnj — Cork City Council (@corkcitycouncil) November 7, 2022

The city council has urged people to be "extremely cautious" on the roads as localised flooding is causing disruptions to traffic in areas including Lower Glanmire Road, Wandesford Quay and Morrison's Island.

⚠️Please take care on your commute home - expect #flooding in low lying areas of the quays



Lavitt’s Quay, east of Paul Street is now closed to traffic due to flooding



➡️Please take another route home pic.twitter.com/pwyy2xadGn — Cork City Council (@corkcitycouncil) November 7, 2022

Lavitt’s Quay, east of Paul Street, is now closed to traffic due to flooding, with commuters asked to adhere to road closures and diversions.

The public has also been advised that the cycle lane on South Mall is currently flooded and that South Terrace is reduced to a single lane with Gardaí on site.

⚠️ Flooding update



📱 To contact Cork City Council's Customer Service team , please ring 021 492 4000 or visit: https://t.co/uFYK1ATNgn



Our Customer Service team are open until 8pm tonight



⚠️In Emergencies #ALWAYS call - 112/ 999 pic.twitter.com/cnByjhlIJf — Cork City Council (@corkcitycouncil) November 7, 2022

Cork City Council's customer service team will be contactable until 8pm this evening and can be reached by calling 021-4924000.

In the case of an emergency, people should call 112 or 999.