Mon, 07 Nov, 2022 - 16:52

'Take care on your commute home': City council urges caution as parts of Cork city hit by flooding

This evening's high tide occurred shortly before 4:50pm, with some of the usual areas affected.
South Terrace is reduced to a single lane with Gardaí on site. Picture credit: Cork City Council

Amy Nolan

Cork City Council has urged commuters in the city to take care on their journey home this evening as parts of the city have been hit by flooding. 

The city council has urged people to be "extremely cautious" on the roads as localised flooding is causing disruptions to traffic in areas including Lower Glanmire Road, Wandesford Quay and Morrison's Island.

Lavitt’s Quay, east of Paul Street, is now closed to traffic due to flooding, with commuters asked to adhere to road closures and diversions. 

The public has also been advised that the cycle lane on South Mall is currently flooded and that South Terrace is reduced to a single lane with Gardaí on site. 

Cork City Council's customer service team will be contactable until 8pm this evening and can be reached by calling 021-4924000.

In the case of an emergency, people should call 112 or 999. 

