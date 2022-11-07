Cork city braces for localised flooding and disruption to traffic this evening

Cork City Council has advised the public to be extremely cautious as severe weather remains forecast for Cork city today.

Following yesterday’s flood warning, warnings for high tides continue over the coming days which the Council has said will cause localised flooding and disruption to traffic.

The City Council’s Flood Assessment Team (FAT) met again this morning to review the latest meteorological information and is warning that this evening’s high tide at 4.48pm will cause widespread flooding in low-lying areas of Cork city, with associated impacts on traffic flow at this time.

This afternoon we expect significant traffic disruption from 4.30pm and would ask members of the public to please adhere to road closures and diversions during this time to ensure safe travel. If possible, please avoid traveling during this evening’s high tide.

Areas likely to suffer localised flooding during high tides this evening include: South Mall (South Side), Morrison’s Quay, Union Quay, Lower Glanmire Road, Horgan’s Quay, Fr. Matthew Quay, Trinity Bridge, Union Quay, Sharman Crawford Street, Wandesford Quay, Frenche’s Quay, Proby’s Quay, Crosses Green, Lavitt’s Quay, Kyrl’s Quay, South Terrace, Rutland Street, and Sawmill Street.

Road closures and traffic restrictions are planned to be in place at these locations during high tide this evening.

Vehicles pass through flood water on Monahan Road as crowds depart Pairc Ui Chaoimh after the Co-Op Superstores Premier Senior Hurling Championship final; St Finbarrs vs Blackrock at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Ballintemple Cork. Pic: Larry Cummins

Motorists are urged to drive with caution and allow for additional travel time and local businesses, property owners and homeowners in affected areas have been advised to take the appropriate measures to protect their premises.

A limited supply of sandbags are available for local businesses and members of the public at Tramore Valley Park from 10 am until 4 pm today.