Sat, 05 Nov, 2022 - 15:30

Fermoy Friendship week returns

Organisers say the underlying purpose of Friendship Week is simple — to provide a space that enables everyone to be more conscious of the importance of friendship and to promote activities and events that encourage the development of positive friendships.
Fermoy Friendship week returns

Fermoy Fire Brigade will be attending the Fermoy Friendship Week Emergency Services Meet and Greet at the Old Mart Car Park, Courthouse Road, Fermoy on Saturday 12 November from 10am to 1pm.

Donal O’Keeffe

AFTER a two-year break enforced by a global pandemic, Fermoy Friendship Week is returning this month.

The week, which promotes activities and events which encourage positivity and friendship, runs from Monday to Sunday, November 7-13, in Fermoy.

Run by the Fermoy Community Network, Friendship Week has become an established fixture in recent years, the pandemic notwithstanding, with a diverse range of events and activities organised each year.

Organisers say the underlying purpose of Friendship Week is simple — to provide a space that enables everyone to be more conscious of the importance of friendship and to promote activities and events that encourage the development of positive friendships.

One of the centrepieces of Friendship Week is the Emergency Services Meet and Greet event which will be held at the Old Mart Car Park, Courthouse Rd, on Saturday, November 12, from 10am to 1pm.

Community Garda Conor Gately told The Echo that Fermoy’s community gardaí were delighted to see the return of Friendship Week.

“It’s a great idea for the community, and it’s great to have Friendship Week back after two tough years, and we’re just delighted to be a part of it,” Garda Gately said.

“The meet and greet on Saturday is always a great get-together, and it can serve as a reminder that the emergency services represent the diversity of our community.

“This hands-on experience gives everyone a chance to meet with those who are proud to serve the people of Fermoy. There will be personnel, vehicles and equipment from statutory and voluntary services which operate around Fermoy, County Cork and beyond,” he said.

Garda Gately added that many of the people involved with the emergency services are local volunteers who put their professional and family lives on hold every day of the year to help keep their community safe.

“After a break of two years, where we all witnessed the community spirit embodied by Friendship Week, we are delighted to be able to participate in this year’s return of the meet and greet day,” he said.

Participating on the day will be An Garda Síochána, Cork County Fire Service, National Ambulance Service, Blackwater Search and Rescue, Red Cross, the Defence Forces, and many more.

For updates check out the Fermoy Friendship Week Facebook page.

Read More

Gaffney set to perform at Cork Arts Theatre

More in this section

Suspended sentence for Mallow man for his part in international money laundering scam  Suspended sentence for Mallow man for his part in international money laundering scam 
Dublin Taxi Man who carried out two armed robberies on Cork taxi drivers freed from prison after seven months
Cork’s new road system requires ‘patience’ Cork’s new road system requires ‘patience’
fermoyemergency services
<p>Manjit Gill KerrySciTech Chairperson , Sarah McGrath , Minister Michael McGrath Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform , Donagh Kiernan Vice Chair it@cork and Gillian Bergin Chairperson it@cork at the TIA Leaders Awards 2022. Photography By Gerard McCarthy.</p>

Leaders Awards recognise Cork companies for innovation and impact on tech sector

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more