Fermoy Friendship week returns

AFTER a two-year break enforced by a global pandemic, Fermoy Friendship Week is returning this month.

The week, which promotes activities and events which encourage positivity and friendship, runs from Monday to Sunday, November 7-13, in Fermoy.

Run by the Fermoy Community Network, Friendship Week has become an established fixture in recent years, the pandemic notwithstanding, with a diverse range of events and activities organised each year.

Organisers say the underlying purpose of Friendship Week is simple — to provide a space that enables everyone to be more conscious of the importance of friendship and to promote activities and events that encourage the development of positive friendships.

One of the centrepieces of Friendship Week is the Emergency Services Meet and Greet event which will be held at the Old Mart Car Park, Courthouse Rd, on Saturday, November 12, from 10am to 1pm.

Community Garda Conor Gately told The Echo that Fermoy’s community gardaí were delighted to see the return of Friendship Week.

“It’s a great idea for the community, and it’s great to have Friendship Week back after two tough years, and we’re just delighted to be a part of it,” Garda Gately said.

“The meet and greet on Saturday is always a great get-together, and it can serve as a reminder that the emergency services represent the diversity of our community.

“This hands-on experience gives everyone a chance to meet with those who are proud to serve the people of Fermoy. There will be personnel, vehicles and equipment from statutory and voluntary services which operate around Fermoy, County Cork and beyond,” he said.

Garda Gately added that many of the people involved with the emergency services are local volunteers who put their professional and family lives on hold every day of the year to help keep their community safe.

“After a break of two years, where we all witnessed the community spirit embodied by Friendship Week, we are delighted to be able to participate in this year’s return of the meet and greet day,” he said.

Participating on the day will be An Garda Síochána, Cork County Fire Service, National Ambulance Service, Blackwater Search and Rescue, Red Cross, the Defence Forces, and many more.

For updates check out the Fermoy Friendship Week Facebook page.