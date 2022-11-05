Sat, 05 Nov, 2022 - 08:00

Gaffney set to perform at Cork Arts Theatre

The northside bard and balladeer told The Echo he is very proud of this, his third studio album.
CORK singer and songwriter Myles Gaffney will take to the stage at the Cork Arts Theatre on November 12 performing tracks from his new album, Soldier On.

Donal O’Keeffe

CORK singer and songwriter Myles Gaffney will take to the stage at the Cork Arts Theatre on November 12 performing tracks from his new album, Soldier On.

“Exactly eight years ago, I didn’t have one song recorded, so to say I’m pleased with my progress is an understatement,” Mr Gaffney said.

“I have worked hard on a daily basis to establish myself as a recognised Irish folk songwriter, and Soldier On is a collection of songs I feel are my best over the years.

“Every song on the album has a story and [they] are all written about real people and real life events,” he said.

The album contains the Grammy-nominated songs Come Hold My Hand Son and Song For The Fallen Mothers, along with new tracks such as Paddy Joe Hill, Soldier On, Children of the Troubles, When You Were 21, and Lisa Marie.

“There are 14 songs on this album and for the first time in my career I stood over all the songs and made sure the songs were produced the way I wanted them,” said Mr Gaffney.

“I was truly blessed to have amazing Irish musicians play on the tracks all recorded at Stoneview Studio, Cork.”

He said the title song, Soldier On, came from an encounter he had with a follower of his music who was having struggles with his mental health and who asked him to visit him in hospital.

“After I made contact and speaking at length, as we parted company I turned and said ‘Listen pal, you have to soldier on and you will overcome these dark days,” he recalled.

“As I walked back to my car, I had the bones of the song wrote on my hand, and I went home and completed the lyrics.”

Tickets are on sale now from the Cork Arts Theatre website.

