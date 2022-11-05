Cork’s new road system requires ‘patience’

THE HEAD of roads policing in Cork has appealed to the public to be patient with traffic flow arrangements introduced in the city in early August.
Inspector James Hallahan, Divisional Roads Policing Inspector, said he believed people would come to see the benefits of a system which gave road users “more options”.
His comments came after Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, called on Cork City Council to revisit the right-turn ban from Lavitt’s Quay onto Christy Ring Bridge.
Under traffic-flow arrangements introduced three months ago, northbound traffic, from the South Ring Road and Parnell Place has had to use Brian Boru Bridge or Michael Collins Bridge and onwards to St Patrick’s Quay and Camden Quay to access the N20, Mulgrave Road and Blackpool.
Northbound vehicular traffic, with the exception of buses, is no longer permitted to turn right from Merchants Quay onto St Patrick’s Bridge or to turn right from Lavitt’s Quay onto Christy Ring Bridge.
The head of roads policing in Cork, Divisional Roads Policing Inspector James Hallahan, has said he believes the new traffic-flow system is working quite well.
Mr Gould this week told The Echo he believed the new rules were causing traffic “chaos” and he asked that Cork City Council rethink the ban on right-hand turns from Lavitt’s Quay onto Christy Ring Bridge.
“Some people are ignoring the sign, which is dangerous, and I’m really concerned about the likelihood of a serious accident at this spot now,” Mr Gould said.
However, asked by The Echo about the new system, Inspector Hallahan said he felt it was working quite well.
“It’s change, and I do see the benefits of what they’ve done, and I do think that if people give it time, they will see the benefits themselves,” Inspector Hallahan said.
Inspector Hallahan said he would ask that people be patient as drivers familiarise themselves with the new system.
Inspector Hallahan said.
Cork City Council was contacted and asked for comment.