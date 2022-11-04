Fri, 04 Nov, 2022 - 13:38

Santa Cycle launched in aid of 'a good Claus'

This event helps to raise much-needed funds for Marymount University Hospital and Hospice each year.
Sanita’s Little Helpers: World rowing medalists Sanita Puspure and Zoe Hyde launched the Marymount Christmas Cracker Cycle which will be held on Saturday December 3 with 60k and 80k routes. Also included are Cracker committee members Paul Sheridan, Rose Murphy, Liam Kerins, and Jack Callanan. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

Elaine Whelan

The Cork Santa Cycle is back this December in Cork city.

The annual charity event sees 500 Santas cycle in a 7km loop around the city. The event is set to take place on December 4, 2022.

Organiser of the event, Connie Wiseman has said: “You will be one of 500 Santas spreading happiness and Christmas spirit to the city, people and children of Cork.”

The Santa Cycle will begin outside Goldberg’s pub on Victoria Road from 6pm.

Santas and supporters are encouraged to come early and enjoy the Christmas atmosphere.

Santa’s little elves will also be there to spread Christmas cheer and to sell raffle tickets in aid of the charity.

“Don’t forget to pimp up your bikes and make them look as festive as possible,” the organiser said.

Tickets for the event cost €38 and are inclusive of your special red suit and Christmas lights to decorate your bike.

All proceeds raised from ticket sales will be donated to Marymount hospice.

Registration for Santa suit, fairy lights, and battery pick-up will take place between 4pm and 6pm on Saturday December 3 at Goldberg’s pub.

There will also be a second registration and Santa suit, lights and battery pick-up from 3pm until 4pm on Sunday 4.

The Santa Cycle proves to be a fun and festive event each year.

A quarter of the limited 500 places have already been filled so those interested are urged to book as soon as possible.

Tickets can be found here.

Youghal parish to commemorate heroic priest of 1880s

