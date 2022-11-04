More than 1,200 Ukrainians attending Cork schools

Fri, 04 Nov, 2022 - 09:08

The Department of Education has confirmed that as November 1, 12,544 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled in schools across Ireland.
The Department of Education has confirmed that as November 1, 12,544 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled in schools across Ireland.

John Bohane

CORK has welcomed 1,253 Ukrainian students into schools across the city and county at both primary and secondary level since the Russian invasion earlier this year.

The Department of Education has confirmed that as November 1, 12,544 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled in schools across Ireland.

Out of that figure, 7,948 of these pupils have been accommodated in primary schools while 4,596 pupils have enrolled in post-primary schools.

In Cork, 805 Ukrainian students are now enrolled at primary level, with 448 Ukrainian students at post primary level.

To assist with the transition of Ukrainian refugees and their families into Irish schools Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT) continue to operate, hosted by the 16 regional education and training boards around Ireland and staffed by regionally based education support personnel.

These teams are ensuring that clear, accessible information flows are in place between schools, local education support services and national support structures in relation to people arriving from Ukraine.

