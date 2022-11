TABLE Restaurant in Brown Thomas in Cork is closed for refurbishments for the next two weeks, as owners Peaches and Domini Kemp move on after “16 wonderful years”.

The Kemp sisters were born to an Irish mother and Scottish father, and grew up in the Bahamas, before founding their award-winning and family-owned company, ITSA, in 1999. Table Restaurant in Brown Thomas is just one of many locations and brands that the sisters own across Ireland.

In a statement yesterday, Peaches and Domini have announced that they are “moving on”.

“We have absolutely loved running this wonderful restaurant since 2006 and have enjoyed serving so many of you; thank you to all our customers for their loyal support,” they said.

The restaurant will be closed for the next two weeks to undergo a refit, as new operators take over. All staff will be staying on and the Kemp sisters have thanked their “amazing staff members”, both past and present.

We would like to announce that Table Restaurant here in @brownthomas Cork will be closed for the next two weeks to undergo a refit. And after 16 wonderful years trading here, it is now time for us to move on too.

1/5 pic.twitter.com/oBN490rQvX — Table BTs Cork (@TableBTsCork) November 2, 2022

“We want to thank the many amazing staff members who have worked here over the years and who are still working here!

“You have been great and your incredible loyalty and passion for what you do have made Table the very special place that it has become over nearly two decades,” they said. “We are delighted to say that all of the staff will be staying on and continuing to work here for them.

“So in two weeks’ time, you will see all those familiar, smiling faces again in what is sure to be a lovely new space,” they added. The sisters wished new operators “every success in the future”.