Wed, 02 Nov, 2022 - 10:25

Popular retailer opens store in Cork city centre creating new jobs

The new store is located at No 38 Patrick Street, at the former Vision Express premises.
Popular retailer opens store in Cork city centre creating new jobs

Footwear and accessories retailer Dune London has opened its new store on Patrick Street.

Amy Nolan

Footwear and accessories retailer Dune London has opened its new store in the city centre. 

The new store is located at No 38 Patrick Street, at the former Vision Express premises.

The new store is located at No 38 Patrick St, at the former Vision Express premises.
The new store is located at No 38 Patrick St, at the former Vision Express premises.

The opening of Dune on Saturday follows the recent opening of popular activewear and outdoor sports gear brand, The North Face, at the adjacent premises.

Speaking ahead of the opening of the new Dune London store, a spokesperson for the brand said that seven jobs would be created but this could increase to 10 during busy trading periods.

The new store is open on Monday to Wednesday from 10am to 6pm, on Thursdays and Fridays from 10am to 7pm, on Saturdays from 9am to 6pm and on Sundays from 11am to 6pm.

Read More

'Back with a bang': Jazz festival smashes records

More in this section

Gavel, scales of justice and law books Two men arrested in connection with €100k drug seizure in Cobh to appear in court
Mercy Hospital remains closed to visitors due to increased patient cases of Covid-19 Mercy Hospital remains closed to visitors due to increased patient cases of Covid-19
All aboard the new bus for Cork's Scoil Bernadette All aboard the new bus for Cork's Scoil Bernadette
cork city centre
<p>Anyone with information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 494 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.</p>

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to incident where car collided with teenage pedestrian on Cork street

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more