Popular retailer opens store in Cork city centre creating new jobs

Footwear and accessories retailer Dune London has opened its new store in the city centre.

The new store is located at No 38 Patrick Street, at the former Vision Express premises.

The new store is located at No 38 Patrick St, at the former Vision Express premises.

The opening of Dune on Saturday follows the recent opening of popular activewear and outdoor sports gear brand, The North Face, at the adjacent premises.

Speaking ahead of the opening of the new Dune London store, a spokesperson for the brand said that seven jobs would be created but this could increase to 10 during busy trading periods.

The new store is open on Monday to Wednesday from 10am to 6pm, on Thursdays and Fridays from 10am to 7pm, on Saturdays from 9am to 6pm and on Sundays from 11am to 6pm.