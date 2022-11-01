Tue, 01 Nov, 2022 - 15:31

Tickets now on sale for The Everyman's fairytale family Panto

Panto fans young and old can grab their tickets now for Cinderella, the classic fairytale of a grand ball, a magical fairy godmother, and a lost slipper – with a modern twist.
Cinderella is this year's family Panto at The Everyman Theatre. Picture: Miki Barlok

Ellen O'Regan

It’s officially Christmas season in Cork, as tickets are now on sale for The Everyman’s magical family Panto for this year.

Presented by The Everyman and CADA Performing Arts and directed by Catherine Mahon-Buckley, this year’s panto is promised to be “a belter of a Pantomime for the 21st century”, and a “gorgeous glitterball of a show”.

Cinderella (aka Cinders) is a woman of 2022, an entrepreneur with big ambitions, living in elegant Cork, the most picturesque town in the history of the world!

Meanwhile, the dashing Prince Willian (aka Liam) is next in line to be King of the Corkonians, but the music-loving prince charming would much rather a life on tour than on the throne.

Something is sparked between the Prince and Cinderella during a chance encounter at the Farmer’s Market, but Cinders’ stepmother and two stepsisters Kim and Kourtney have a wicked plan to keep them apart - the selfie-obsessed stepsisters are a nightmare for poor Cinders, and will do everything they can to stop her attending the Cork Royal Ball.

All looks lost for Cinders, the Prince and their blossoming friendship until Cinderella meets her Fairy Godmother, who can fix anything with a bibbidi-bobbidi-boo!

Tickets are on sale now for The Everyman Panto, which runs from Saturday 3 December 2022 to Sunday 15 January 2023.

Tickets are available here or contact The Everyman on 021 4501 673.

The Everyman and CADA’s Cinderella is sponsored by Cork’s 96FM, C103 and The Echo with support from The Arts Council and Cork City Council.

