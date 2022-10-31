'Ryanair to Rome' flight kicked off winter schedule at Cork Airport today

Mon, 31 Oct, 2022 - 17:21

Mr Holland confirmed that Ryanair flight FR5854 to Rome departed Cork this morning at 06.19am as scheduled and that the return flight from Rome to Cork arrived back in Cork Airport at just after 1.20pm.
Amy Nolan

DESCRIBED as “the jewel in the crown” of Cork Airport’s biggest-ever winter schedule, Ryanair’s twice-weekly service to Rome’s Fiumicino Airport commenced today.

The inaugural flight departed Cork Airport shortly before 6.20am this morning.

“It is the first time in 10 years since Cork Airport had a direct service to the Italian capital and Cork Airport is confident that this new service, operating on Friday and Monday, will prove to be immensely popular with passengers from across the South of Ireland,” Barry Holland, Cork Airport’s communications manager, told The Echo.

He also confirmed that there have been no adverse impacts to operations at Cork Airport today due to weather conditions.

Cork Airport’s Winter Schedule, announced last month, commenced this weekend and will operate until the end of March next year.

Over the course of the winter season, over 1.1 million seats are available across 27 routes, served by five airlines.

“Amongst the 27 routes available from Cork Airport this winter, the jewel in the crown of our schedule is undoubtedly our new route to Rome, complemented by the continuation of services to Milan and Venice,” acting managing director at Cork Airport, Roy O’Driscoll said, speaking at an event last week to celebrate the commencement of the flights to the Italian capital.

“The enhanced connectivity to some of Italy’s largest cities, each important centres of commerce and tourism, will offer Munster passengers even more fantastic options for a winter getaway.”

