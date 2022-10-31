Two road crashes in Cork today

POOR weather conditions have made motoring difficult around Cork as motorists battled surface water and heavy rain.

The Fire Service was called out to two significant crashes, near Carrigtwohill in east Cork and on the Kinsale Road Roundabout in the city.

The Carrigtwohill crash occurred on the N25 heading east around 1pm with traffic severely delayed as a result. A Fire Service spokesperson said the incident involved one male driver in one vehicle, and a female with an infant in the other car. The drivers were treated at the scene by ambulance personnel, but none of the drivers had to be hospitalised.

Cork city sent three units of the Fire Brigade, with another unit arriving from Midleton. “We secured all the casualties, and made the road safe,” said the Fire Officer.

A new policy for cutting people from cars has been put in place where Fire Brigade personnel wait until the ambulance arrives and paramedics decide whether the passengers can depart the scene themselves. “If they can get out of the car themselves, we allow them to do that,” said the spokesperson.

The Kinsale Road Roundabout crash was a single-vehicle collision involving one male driver and a male passenger at 2pm. The vehicle was buried in one of the road signs, after the car went out of control coming through the roundabout. While no one had to be cut from their vehicles, heavy lifting equipment had to be used.

“It hit the traffic sign on the margin,” said the Fire Officer. The crash occurred as the car was coming from Douglas onto the roundabout and it ploughed into a margin between the airport road and the roundabout.

Airbags were deployed in all the incidents, which saved all the parties from more serious injury, said the spokesperson.

Heavy rains have caused a lot of surface water to settle on roads, and the Fire Officer warned drivers to take extra care. “They hit puddles, and they can start aquaplaning and lose control. That’s going to get worse as the evening comes in.” Met Éireann’s orange rain warning was in place from 12 noon to 5pm.