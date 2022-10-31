More than €375k for traffic calming and road works in Cork city's north-west ward 

FUNDING of €376,000 for traffic calming measures and road resurfacing work in Cork’s North-West ward has been welcomed by a member of Cork City Council.

The largest allocation from this year’s Local Area Committee (LAC) funding will see €100,000 being spent on traffic calming measures on Harbour View Road, which is in addition to funding of €25,000 allocated for traffic calming there in 2021.

Some €60,000 will be spent on what are called “small low-cost high-impact projects”, and €50,000 will be spent on resurfacing at Castle Gardens.

The funding allocation was welcomed by Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald.

“This funding comes from Local Property Tax, and we in Cork City Council decided that that money should be put back into local communities, so each area gets approximately €350,000, or €360,000 each year,” Cllr Fitzgerald said.

“It’s a good investment in communities, and I’m delighted that these projects will be implemented. We will consider other areas for next year, in another few weeks’ time, from the adjustments to the property tax for 2023,” he said.

Other projects scheduled for the North-West ward under the 2022 LAC funding include €36,000 for resurfacing on Gurranabraher Avenue, and €35,000 for speed ramps and traffic calming measures in Castleowen, Blarney.

Funding of €30,000 has been allocated for resurfacing at Kilnap Place, and €25,000 for resurfacing at the Church Road cul de sac in Blarney.

Some €11,000 has been allocated for traffic calming measures on both roads at Madden’s Buildings.

An allocation of €10,000 will go to the Kilowen Road road safety improvement scheme, and €10,000 will be allocated to Ballycannon Memorial Park in Kerry Pike.

An allocation of €9,000 is going toward traffic calming measures on Sunday’s Well Avenue.