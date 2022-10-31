Cork council approach dioceses and religious groups seeking property for housing 

CORK CITY COUNCIL has written to various church dioceses and religious orders to determine if any church-owned properties not in use could be made available to the local authority on long-term leases.

Additionally, the council also queried if religious groups would have underutilised lands that may be suitable for housing development.

It followed a motion tabled by Sinn Féin councillors Mick Nugent and Kenneth Collins which received widespread support at a council meeting earlier this year.

In an update to councillors at a housing strategic policy committee (SPC) meeting in recent weeks, the council’s director of housing, Niall Ó Donnabháin, said that 10 responses had been received.

Of those who replied, Mr Ó Donnabháin said eight confirmed that “they do not have land or properties available that would be suitable for housing purposes but advised that they could contact the city council in future should circumstances change”.

He added that meetings were held with representatives of two groups “wherein it was concluded that nothing suitable was available in the short term but that, should this change, the council would be happy to continue discussions”.

Speaking to The Echo following the response, Mr Nugent said it was “positive” that meetings were held with two groups.

“My feeling would be that there could still be potential there, amongst various religious groups or institutions, that there may be either land or property that isn’t being used.

“If there were any properties or land available under the control of any of the different religious groups, they could still make contact if they missed the first correspondence from the city council,” he said.

Mr Nugent said he felt the proposal was “worth exploring” given the housing crisis.

“Whether, in terms of the ask, it was going to be land or properties donated or leased at a nominal price or whatever the arrangement was, I think it was worth exploring because I think we have to look at different options given that we are in a housing crisis.”

At the council meeting earlier this year, the motion received cross party support, with Fianna Fáil councillor Fergal Dennehy praising the proposal as “pragmatic”, while Fine Gael councillor Des Cahill said he believed it was “incumbent” on the council to write to any organisation that has unused properties when there is a housing crisis ongoing.

However, An Rabharta Glas councillor Lorna Bogue voiced her opposition to the idea.

“I get where this motion is coming from and I see to some extent the sense of it, but I also think that it is not a good idea for us as a State institution to enter into this type of financial relationship with any of the religious orders,” she said.