Rise in number of apartments built in Cork

The number of new apartments completed across Cork between July and September of this year has increased more than tenfold on figures for the same time last year, according to the CSO.

Published on Thursday, the CSO’s release on New Dwellings Completed in Q3 of 2022 also shows that one in eight of all new single dwellings completed in Ireland the quarter were in Cork.

Across the country there were 7,544 new dwelling completions in July, August and September (Q3) 2022, up 62.5% from Q3 2021. This is the most completions seen in any third quarter since the series began in 2011.

The data on new dwellings is sourced from the number of domestic dwellings connected to the ESB network during this time, and excludes student accommodation.

In Cork, 878 new homes were completed in Q3 of this year, an increase of 60% on the 548 homes completed in the same period in 2021, and a slight increase on the 855 homes completed between April and June this year.

The increase was most acute in Cork city, were the number of new dwellings completed in Q3 (331) is more than double last year’s figure (151).

The figures for new dwellings are broken down further into single dwellings, scheme houses, and apartments.

Single dwellings are once off individual new homes connected to the ESB network, scheme houses are those connected to the ESB as part of a multi-unit developments of two or more houses, and apartments are defined as multi-unit developments with two or more apartments connected to the ESB grid.

Cork has seen a more than tenfold increase in the number of apartments being completed, as 173 apartments were completed across Cork city and county in Q3 of this year, compared to a total of 15 completed in the same period last year.

Cork County was also the Local Authority with the highest number of single completions in the country for Q3, at 188.

205 single dwellings were completed overall across Cork city and county in Q3 of this year, while 500 homes were completed across Cork as part of schemes – both an increase of around 30% on the same time last year.

In terms of Local Election Areas, Cobh in Cork is the only area outside of Dublin and Kildare which has made it into the national top ten in terms of number of new dwellings completed in Q3 2022.

153 homes were completed in Cobh between July and September of this year, the highest number of completions in any LEA across Cork city and county, and more than double the 62 homes completed in Cobh in the same period last year.