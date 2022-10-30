Deluge of rain could dampen Halloween spirits in Cork

Trick 'r' treaters in Cork may have to rethink their plans as Met Éireann has issued a rainfall warning for Halloween.

The status yellow rainfall warning for Cork is valid from 6am tomorrow until to midnight.

Forecasters are warning that heavy rain on Halloween Monday will lead to localised flooding and some disruption.

"Bank Holiday Monday morning will be cloudy and wet [in Muinster] with some persistent and locally heavy rain, leading to some surface flooding in places," Met Éireann said.

"During the afternoon a clearance to mainly dry conditions will develop in the west, spreading gradually eastwards later.

"A cooler day with highest afternoon temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with light to moderate variable or southwest winds."