Sun, 30 Oct, 2022 - 20:47

Deluge of rain could dampen Halloween spirits in Cork

The status yellow rainfall warning for Cork is valid from 6am tomorrow
Deluge of rain could dampen Halloween spirits in Cork

Occasional bursts of rain failed to dampen spirits at the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, but a rain warning has been issued for Monday.  Picture shows a man sheltering from a rain shower under a drum cymbal while watching the New York Brass Band performing at Emmet Place. Picture: Naoise Culhane-no fee

Eoin Kelleher

Trick 'r' treaters in Cork may have to rethink their plans as Met Éireann has issued a rainfall warning for Halloween.

The status yellow rainfall warning for Cork is valid from 6am tomorrow until to midnight.

Forecasters are warning that heavy rain on Halloween Monday will lead to localised flooding and some disruption.

"Bank Holiday Monday morning will be cloudy and wet [in Muinster] with some persistent and locally heavy rain, leading to some surface flooding in places," Met Éireann said. 

"During the afternoon a clearance to mainly dry conditions will develop in the west, spreading gradually eastwards later. 

"A cooler day with highest afternoon temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with light to moderate variable or southwest winds." 

Read More

'Back in full swing' : Cork's Jazz weekend returns with gusto

More in this section

Garda Stock Corkman guilty of dangerous driving which caused serious harm to a garda
Taoiseach leads tributes to former Cork TD Donal Moynihan, 'a passionate and deeply committed public representative' Taoiseach leads tributes to former Cork TD Donal Moynihan, 'a passionate and deeply committed public representative'
'Back in full swing' : Cork's Jazz weekend returns with gusto 'Back in full swing' : Cork's Jazz weekend returns with gusto
cork weather
Man who successfully appealed previous conviction pleads guilty ahead of retrial in Cork 

Man who successfully appealed previous conviction pleads guilty ahead of retrial in Cork 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more