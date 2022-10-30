Taoiseach leads tributes to former Cork TD Donal Moynihan, 'a passionate and deeply committed public representative'

Tributes have been paid to former Cork North West TD Donal Moynihan whose death occurred on Saturday.

Mr Moynihan passed away after battling an illness for some time. He had been a Cork County Councillor, and a TD in Dáil Éireann for 20 years, serving a full term from his first election in 1982, and after he regained his seat, from 1992 until 2007.

An Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil leader Mícheál Martin led tributes to a stalwart of the party, who entered politics in 1970 when he was co-opted to Cork County Council on the retirement of his father Jamie, a veteran of the War of Independence and Civil War.

Mr Moynihan lived in Gort na Scáirte, Baile Mhúirne and was married to Catherine. They had nine children, including his son, current TD for Cork North West, Aindrias Moynihan, and daughter Gobnait, who is a Cork County Councillor and a member of the board of Údarás na Gaeltachta. Mr Moynihan, 81, was pre-deceased by his daughter, Treasa, and is survived by his wife Catherine, and his adult children, Mairead, Seamus, Aindrias, Nóra, Padraig, Donal, Máire, Gobnait. He was a brother of the late Máire, Con, Peig, Nóra, and Eibhlín.

Mr Moynihan’s Reception into Cúil Aodha Church is on Sunday evening at 5pm, where he will repose until prayers at 8pm.

Requiem Mass is on Monday at 12 o’clock noon. The Funeral will be afterwards in St. Gobnait's Cemetery, Ballyvourney.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of his former colleague and good friend, Donal Moynihan.”

“Donal was a passionate and deeply committed public representative. His service to, and love of, his community was deeply impressive and unmatched.

"Donal was a proud Gort na Scairte man. He was rooted in his community, the rich Cork Gaeltacht and its history, heritage and language shaped him. Irish was his first language, a language he loved and which he spoke with great richness and pride.

“He loved his native Gaeltacht community and worked tirelessly throughout his public life to improve the lives of those in this community and wider constituency. Donal was passionate about community development and had an intimate knowledge of, and appreciation for, agriculture and its critical role in the lives of his community and its people.

“Donal’s father, Jamie, fought in the War of Independence and served as councillor for many decades. It was into this tradition that Donal was born and from his early days as a councillor, and later as a TD, displayed a true republican ethos.

"Donal was authentic and had a great sense of place and pride in where he was from.

“Throughout his long and distinguished public career, he displayed an unstinting commitment and loyalty to his constituents and worked tirelessly on their behalf, always advocating for them. Following his retirement, Donal was proud to see this commitment to public service carried on by his son Aindrias and daughter Gobnait.

"Today, as we mourn the loss of a valued party member and friend, I want to express my deepest sympathies to Donal’s wife Catherine, his family Máiréad, Séamus, Aindrias, Pádraig, Donal, Nora, Máire and Gobnait along with the wider Moynihan family,” said Mr Martin.