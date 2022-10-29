Irish Olympian 'too busy for honeymoon' to visit Cork with new wife

European boxing champion and Olympian Kellie Harrington is set to visit County Cork for three nights this November with her partner Mandy Loughlin in a short getaway after a gruelling few months sparring against the best female boxers in the world.

Fresh from her gold medal win at the European Championships, Kellie talked to Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show on Friday night about her journey to the top of women's boxing and the many setbacks and obstacles she overcame along the way.

Kellie Harrington of Ireland reacts after defeating Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil in their women's lightweight final bout at the Kokugikan Arena during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

“Boxing saved my life,” she said.

Kellie made the surprise announcement that she will be visiting the Rebel County near the end of the interview to Ryan and listeners at home.

There hasn’t been a honeymoon yet after marrying her partner Mandy in April, she revealed to Ryan, due to her hectic schedule.

“No honeymoon, because I’ve just been so busy with boxing,” said Kellie. “It’s been so busy. We’ve a bit of time off now for the rest of the year. We’re going to Cork in November for three nights.

Read More Cork city footballer gifts boots to young fan

“Where else would you want to be?” exclaimed Ryan.

Kellie works in St Vincent Hospital in Dublin and wished all her colleagues well over the long weekend.