Cork city footballer gifts boots to young fan

A Cork City FC football player has made a young fan’s dreams come true by gifting him his boots after a match.
Ann O'Brien’s twelve-year-old son and his friend are ardent fans of Cork City FC, and were seen in the Sports pages ofrecently following a match. The boys were pictured holding a poster asking for star striker Dylan McGlade’s shirt. The family received a flurry of phone calls and messages asking if the boys got the shirt from their idol.
Well-known in football circles for his quick feet and spectacular goals, Dylan told Anne’s son he couldn’t donate his shirt but would give him his boots instead.
“My son aged 12 and his buddy were absolutely blown away,” said the delighted mother.
The 27-year-old told the boys to be at the door of the dressing rooms after the game and he would give them to him.
Dylan is also well known in music circles as a Disc Jockey under the name DJGHXST — pronounced DJ Ghost — and was regularly laying down tracks on the club circuit before the pandemic hit.
