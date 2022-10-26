Cork city residents and business owners braced for localised flooding during high tides on Thursday

RESIDENTS and business owners in Cork city are bracing themselves for localised flooding during high tides in many areas of the city on Thursday morning and evening.

High tide tomorrow morning is at 7.17am and is expected again at 7.34pm tomorrow evening.

Cork City Council’s Flood Assessment Team issued a warning on Wednesday afternoon that there is a threat of minor flood risks for Thursday morning and evening in several parts of Cork city due to a period of high astronomical spring tides.

“It is likely that some roads and parking areas along low-lying Quays in the city centre may suffer localised flooding during high tides. Cork City Council is continuing to monitor the situation closely,” a spokesperson for the Council said.

Cork City Council also warned that it is likely that some roads and parking areas along low-lying quays in the city centre may suffer localised flooding during high tides which include Morrison’s Quay, Fr Matthew Quay, Trinity Bridge, Union Quay, Sharman Crawford Street, Wandesford Quay, Frenche’s Quay, Proby’s Quay, Crosses Green, Lavitt’s Quay, Kyrl’s Quay, South Terrace, Rutland Street, Sawmill Street and South Mall.

Cork city has been besieged by flooding this month. Many homes and businesses were affected by heavy flooding following incessant rainfall that occurred on Sunday, October 16.

FLOOD SCHEME

The city’s main flood defence plan, the Lower Lee Flood Relief Scheme, is set to come before the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath for approval confirmation towards the end of this year or in early 2023, the Office of Public Works (OPW) confirmed recently.

The proposed scheme would run from Inniscarra Dam to the city centre, with the OPW stating that the scheme would protect more than 2,100 properties, including 900 homes and 1,200 businesses, against tidal and river flooding.

The Save Cork City Community Association CLG (SSCA) recently mounted a Supreme Court bid to have planning permission for certain flood relief works in Cork City overturned.

They want the decision by the High Court last year to refuse to strike down the planning permission for the works around the Morrison’s Island area reversed.

Fine Gael councillor Des Cahill said he is in favour of the Morrison’s Island Public Realm and Flood Defence Project.

“I’m very much in favour of Morrison’s Island proceeding to show people what the final project would look like, but more importantly to protect the properties in the vicinity of Morrison’s Island.”

Cork City Council said that crews will be deployed across the city and they have urged commuters to drive with care.