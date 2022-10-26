Events Centre is still on the agenda for Government: McGrath

MINISTER for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath has said that Government is “committed” to the delivery of the Events Centre in Cork.

Speaking to reporters at City Hall earlier this week, Minister McGrath said he looked forward to speaking with the Chief Executive of Cork City Council Ann Doherty and receiving an update in relation to the Events Centre.

The Minister also said he expected that he and his Secretary-General would visit the site of the proposed Events Centre during a tour of the city on Monday, which he described as “a good opportunity” for the Secretary-General to become “fully aware of everything we’re seeking to do here in Cork”.

“This is a very exciting time. There’s going to be a lot of public money spent in Cork over the next number of years and we need to make sure that we remove any bottlenecks that are currently there for projects to get underway,” Mr McGrath said.

He said that the Events Centre is a “very significant capital commitment” by Government.

“We really want to see the Events Centre project proceed and we will do everything we possibly can to ensure that happens while recognising we are dependent here on private sector partners in the form of Live Nation and BAM.

“The Government made a very substantial commitment to this project, we want to see it happen and I look forward to getting an update today [Monday] and hopefully seeing tangible progress in the early part of next year but we are dependent on our private sector partners.”

Minister McGrath said that the general public can be forgiven for being tired of this project and the lack of visible progress made to date but that he has been informed that private partners are committed to it and that he knows the Government is committed to it.

“I want to pay tribute to Ann Doherty and the city councillors for all the work they have put in to sustain this project and we just want to see it delivered now,” he said.