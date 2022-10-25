Legendary Cork theatre company to close its doors

A prominent and well-established Cork theatre company has decided to close its doors permanently.

Corcadorca Theatre Company has said they are taking the decision “with great regret.” The Cork company has three decades of making great theatre in unusual locations and fostering Irish writing, acting, and production talent behind them.

The company has said it has decided not to apply for Arts Council funding for the coming year and is winding down its operations.

Artistic Director Pat Kiernan said “collaborating with both emerging and established talent, we made outstanding work with Corcadorca and the Theatre Development Centre. I’m particularly proud that we were part of the cultural fabric of Cork city. This year saw our production of The Same open in New York, Guests of the Nation in Cork, and we have just completed a run of The Spin in Longford, Dublin and Cork.

Actor Cillian Murphy with Corcadorca Artistic Director Pat Kiernan and Company Manager Fin O'Flynn in Cork. Pic michael mac sweeney/provision

Chairperson Paul O’Donovan said "we’ve had the loyal support of the people of Cork for over three decades and would like to thank our board, collaborators, friends and patrons, Cork City Council, the Arts Council, Cork Midsummer Festival, and our audiences who have made each production unique."

Corcadorca has worked with many distinguished actors, writers, music producers, and stage designers over its 31-year history and has won, and been nominated for, numerous awards.

Amy Conroy, Chloe O'Reilly, Liz Fitzgibbon & Gina Moxley in rehersal for Corcadorca’s ‘Guests of the Nation’ Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

It pioneered the site-specific theatre form in Ireland. Notable productions over the last 31 years include Disco Pigs by Enda Walsh starring Eileen Walsh and Cillian Murphy which went on to tour internationally; A Midsummer Night's Dream in Fitzgerald Park; The Merchant of Venice for Cork 2005 City of Culture; Woyzeck at Haulbowline Naval Base and Far Away on Spike Island. Even during the pandemic, Corcadorca brought Contact, a travelling theatre performance, to greens and estates across the city.

Artistic Director and company founder Pat Kiernan will carry on the company's legacy. Pat looks forward to new and exciting opportunities in theatre in the future.