Tue, 25 Oct, 2022 - 11:19

Cork Sexual Health Centre providing free HIV testing today

This service comes on the run up to World AIDS Day, in an effort to end the stigma surrounding HIV.
Elaine Whelan

The Cork Sexual Health Centre will today provide free rapid HIV testing between 6-8pm.

Results will be available within less than a minute and no appointment is necessary.

The free testing is running in conjunction with the Gay Project at Sawmill Street, Ballintemple.

The Gay Project is a Cork gay, trans and bi+ community NGO.

The group celebrate gender and sexual diversity while advocating or LGBTQ human rights and policy.

“We know that HIV testing can be distressing, and we’re happy to accommodate for you to get tested in the setting you feel most comfortable.” 

The rapid HIV testing will continue to be provided on average twice a month on Thursdays, in Chambers, Gay Project, and Cork Simon.

This service comes on the run up to World AIDS Day, in an effort to end the stigma surrounding HIV.

World AIDS Day (WAD) takes place annually on 1st December.

2022 marks 34 years of World AIDS Day – a pioneering global health campaign first initiated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 1988.

2022 also marks the 40 years since the first reports of HIV and AIDS in Ireland in 1982, where HIV remains a significant public health issue.

For more information on the rapid screening, visit their webiste.

