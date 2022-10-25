Tue, 25 Oct, 2022 - 09:06

Cork Luas route to be unveiled next year

NTA deputy chief executive Hugh Creegan had previously said an emerging preferred route would be announced before the end of the year.
Computer generated image of the Cork LUAS system as part of the CMATS.

Amy Nolan

THE emerging preferred route of the much-anticipated Cork Luas is likely to be announced in early 2023 rather than the end of this year, as had previously been stated.

A spokesperson for the National Transport Authority (NTA) told The Echo that “work is continuing on the route selection process for the proposed Luas Cork project” adding that it is “likely that a public consultation on the emerging preferred option for Luas Cork will take place early next year rather than at the end of [the] current year”.

The 17km Luas project is a key element in the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS).

In August 2020, Jacobs Engineering Ireland was awarded the contract to undertake a route options analysis and develop initial designs for the proposed Luas Light Rail Transit system which will run from Ballincollig, on the west of the city, to Mahon Point in the east.

Figures provided by the NTA to Labour Party TD for Cork East, Seán Sherlock this month stated that more than €1.37m has been spent so far on costs associated with the Cork Luas project.

The costs to date are “associated with the fees for the development of route option selection and feasibility studies including transport modelling, environmental assessment, engineering design and associated surveys,” the NTA said.

