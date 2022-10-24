€1.37m spent so far on Cork Luas project; Preferred route yet to be announced

A breakdown of the money spent from 2020 up to this month was provided to Labour Party TD for Cork East, Seán Sherlock by the deputy chief executive of the National Transport Authority (NTA), Hugh Creegan.
Mr Creegan stated that, following the completion of the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS), which identified an east-west light rail line as a key element of the future transport network, the NTA instructed Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) “to commence the development of the route option selection and feasibility study phase of the Cork Light Rail Project/Cork Luas”.
The project commenced in October 2020, he said. That year, €77,077 was spent, followed by an additional spend of just over €571,500 in 2021 and a spend of slightly over €726,369 this year up to October 6. It brings the total amount spent on the project so far to just over €1,374,946.
Mr Creegan explained that the costs to date “are associated with the fees for the development of route option selection and feasibility studies including transport modelling, environmental assessment, engineering design and associated surveys”.