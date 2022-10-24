Mon, 24 Oct, 2022 - 11:08

Former North Mon students provide funds for new school football jerseys

The presentation of the new jerseys took place recently at the northside school.
Former North Mon students provide funds for new school football jerseys

Pictured are football players Conor Kent, Evan Green, goalkeeper Jamie Crowley and Emmon Islam with (rear) teacher and GAA coach Eoin Maher, Dr Jim Boyle, Principal (Acting), Jim Mullins, past pupil and donor, and teacher and coach Philip O'Brien. Absent are donors James Kenneally and Norman Walsh. Pic: Larry Cummins

John Bohane

THREE former North Monastery Secondary School students recently teamed up to provide funds which has enabled the Cork city school to buy a new set of jerseys for their senior footballers.

The presentation of the new jerseys took place recently at the northside school. Eoin Maher who teaches in the North Mon said the school reached out to former players to sponsor a set of jerseys. 

“The jerseys are lovely. We are hopeful we will get good wear out of them. Our aim in the North Monastery is to provide the best of equipment and kit for our teams. 

"Unfortunately, we have not got new jerseys for several years. Finances are tight in schools so we reached out to some former players to see if they would be able to sponsor a set of jerseys. 

"We were delighted that Jim Mullins, Norman Walsh, and James Kennelly were more than happy to help us out,” he said.

“Our former students never forget where they went to school which is great,” said the secondary school teacher who coaches GAA in the North Mon. 

“This also creates a link from the present generation back to famous North Mon teams of the past. It was very evident that the former past pupils still had pride attached to the North Mon from their school days. The three teachers approached the former players, and the three lads came forward.

Pictured are (L TO R) teacher and GAA coach Eoin Maher, Dr Jim Boyle, Principal (Acting), football players Conor Kent and Evan Green, Jim Mullins, past pupil and donor; players Emmon Islam and goalkeeper Jamie Crowley and teacher and coach Philip O'Brien. Absent are donors James Kenneally and Norman Walsh. Pic: Larry Cummins
Pictured are (L TO R) teacher and GAA coach Eoin Maher, Dr Jim Boyle, Principal (Acting), football players Conor Kent and Evan Green, Jim Mullins, past pupil and donor; players Emmon Islam and goalkeeper Jamie Crowley and teacher and coach Philip O'Brien. Absent are donors James Kenneally and Norman Walsh. Pic: Larry Cummins

“It is linking in from their own time playing with the teams here and as former students of North Monastery. They still have an attachment to the school all these years later. It is a lovely gesture.

"Our former students never forget where they went to school which is great,” he added.

Eoin is joined by fellow teachers Philip O’Brien and Shane Burke in coaching the various GAA teams in the North Monastery secondary school. Mr Maher said the school recognises the importance of extra-curricular activities. 

“Sport is great for the students both physically and mentally. We take a holistic approach to education. Academics is very important, but it is also important to offer them another outlet outside of that. 

"It is important to recognise the importance of extra-curricular activities in schools. We have players from Glen Rovers, St Vincent’s, and Na Piarsaigh. We won the U16.5 Munster football championship last year. That was a big achievement.” 

The new jerseys will generally be worn by the school’s senior footballers but their U15 football team were the first beneficiaries of the new set of jerseys said Mr Maher. 

“The new jerseys will be for the senior footballers. Our senior footballers have yet to play this year which meant that our U15 team footballers were the first panel of players to wear them. They had a good win as they defeated Castleisland. Hopefully, we will enjoy plenty of success in our new jerseys.”

Read More

Cork students angered by exam results delay

More in this section

Opposition to cycle lane in Ballyphehane  Opposition to cycle lane in Ballyphehane 
Woman jailed for giving false name to gardaí when she was about to be searched for suspected drugs Woman jailed for giving false name to gardaí when she was about to be searched for suspected drugs
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Suspended sentence for possession of heroin
cork schoolscork education
<p>Services between Cork and Dublin Heuston will operate to a revised schedule, with bus transfers between Thurles and Kildare in both directions. People are asked to check times before travel. Picture Denis Minihane.</p>

Major rail works to affect Cork trains this Bank Holiday weekend

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment
Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more