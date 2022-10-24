Former North Mon students provide funds for new school football jerseys

THREE former North Monastery Secondary School students recently teamed up to provide funds which has enabled the Cork city school to buy a new set of jerseys for their senior footballers.

The presentation of the new jerseys took place recently at the northside school. Eoin Maher who teaches in the North Mon said the school reached out to former players to sponsor a set of jerseys.

“The jerseys are lovely. We are hopeful we will get good wear out of them. Our aim in the North Monastery is to provide the best of equipment and kit for our teams.

"Unfortunately, we have not got new jerseys for several years. Finances are tight in schools so we reached out to some former players to see if they would be able to sponsor a set of jerseys.

"We were delighted that Jim Mullins, Norman Walsh, and James Kennelly were more than happy to help us out,” he said.

“Our former students never forget where they went to school which is great,” said the secondary school teacher who coaches GAA in the North Mon.

“This also creates a link from the present generation back to famous North Mon teams of the past. It was very evident that the former past pupils still had pride attached to the North Mon from their school days. The three teachers approached the former players, and the three lads came forward.

Pictured are (L TO R) teacher and GAA coach Eoin Maher, Dr Jim Boyle, Principal (Acting), football players Conor Kent and Evan Green, Jim Mullins, past pupil and donor; players Emmon Islam and goalkeeper Jamie Crowley and teacher and coach Philip O'Brien. Absent are donors James Kenneally and Norman Walsh. Pic: Larry Cummins

“It is linking in from their own time playing with the teams here and as former students of North Monastery. They still have an attachment to the school all these years later. It is a lovely gesture.

Eoin is joined by fellow teachers Philip O’Brien and Shane Burke in coaching the various GAA teams in the North Monastery secondary school. Mr Maher said the school recognises the importance of extra-curricular activities.

“Sport is great for the students both physically and mentally. We take a holistic approach to education. Academics is very important, but it is also important to offer them another outlet outside of that.

"It is important to recognise the importance of extra-curricular activities in schools. We have players from Glen Rovers, St Vincent’s, and Na Piarsaigh. We won the U16.5 Munster football championship last year. That was a big achievement.”

The new jerseys will generally be worn by the school’s senior footballers but their U15 football team were the first beneficiaries of the new set of jerseys said Mr Maher.

“The new jerseys will be for the senior footballers. Our senior footballers have yet to play this year which meant that our U15 team footballers were the first panel of players to wear them. They had a good win as they defeated Castleisland. Hopefully, we will enjoy plenty of success in our new jerseys.”