Cork students angered by exam results delay

“We did our part but when it came time for the government to do theirs that didn’t happen. This is very unfair on students in this situation. The government are saying that we will have our results in November but how are we supposed to believe them? The fear is that this is going to keep getting pushed back.”
“There is relief that we finally have a date to look forward to but that date is still nearly a month away. My message to the Minister for Education would be to make sure that this doesn’t happen again.”
“We would expect more transparency in the future about this kind of thing,” he said. “Even if the results are delayed at least letting people know in time which means that students won’t have to be left in the dark. We worked hard for the Junior Cert but all we are left with is months of worry. In general, I think the government assume that it’s not important. While you could make that argument we still worked very hard for it.”
“It is annoying that after putting so much work into our studies this is what we are going back. I don’t blame the teachers because I don’t believe they are getting enough pay for correcting the exams. The government are doing their best but they are still not working efficiently. They need to work more efficiently and sustainably.”
“I wasn’t expecting them to take this long. I thought we would be getting them in September but I have accepted it now. It is annoying but all we can do now is make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
“I am disappointed, but mainly anxious to get our results back. The anxiety had gone away for a while but I have no doubt it will be back in the next few weeks as we continue to wait for our results.”