Two well-known Cork businesses close their doors

TWO well-known Cork businesses closed their doors this weekend.

Porter Newsagents, affectionately known to all as Porter’s traded on Patrick Street for 46 years until they closed their doors for the last time on Saturday evening.

The news of their closure was made via a sign on their door which stated that they were to cease trading on October 22:

“Porters will cease trading on October 22. We would like to thank all of our loyal customers throughout the years. We wish you all the best in the future.”

The goodbye note is signed by Christine, Jacinta, Katelyn and Tara.

Bunnyconnellan

Separately the Bunnyconnellan Restaurant in Myrtleville also closed their doors on Saturday evening, October 22 for the foreseeable future.

In an online message they said that it is with a very ‘heavy heart’ that they have decided to put Bunnys to sleep until the economic storm passes.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we have decided to put Bunnys to sleep until this economic storm passes. We thank all our amazing staff and loyal customers for everything.

“Our sister premises The Lodge Bar in Myrtleville remains open, welcoming customers for drinks and delicious food. Take care and until we meet again. Paul, Kathy and the Bunnys team,” the online message said.

The restaurant which was renowned for its location and menu and is run by Paul O’Brien and his family first opened in the 1970s.

Many businesses in both Cork city and county are struggling at present due to the surge in energy costs and other utility bills.

Sean O’Driscoll who is the CEO of The iNua Collection which has eleven hotels in Ireland responded to the news of Bunnyconnellan Restaurant closing with a tweet saying: “Sad news that Bunnyconnelllan Restaurant, Myrtleville is closing for the moment. We are seeing restaurants that have been in business for years under threat due to inflation & energy costs. They need VAT to remain at 9% to have any chance of survival.”