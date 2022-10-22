Local authority criticised for 'high level' of inactivity in using Derelict Sites Act in Cork city

THE Co-Leader of the Social Democrats party Catherine Murphy has criticised the local authority for their ‘high level’ of inactivity in using the Derelict Sites Act in Cork city.

The Social Democrats Co-Leader along with several of her party colleagues took part in a dereliction tour of the centre city on Saturday afternoon.

Deputy Murphy said the ‘shocking’ amount of dereliction is letting the city down.

“There is a shocking amount of dereliction. This is an endemic problem, and it is really letting the city down. I think Cork is a fantastic city. If the dereliction was dealt with, it would certainly scale it up and it would provide accommodation at the same time which is so badly needed,” she said.

“The idea that in the middle of a housing crisis we have buildings that are there and could be brought into use. It is unconscionable in that type of environment,” said Deputy Murphy who called on the local authority to be proactive.

“There is a high level of inactivity by the local authority in relation to the use of the Derelict Sites Act. There is something that can be done about it. There is existing legislation there that could and should be used."

"The scale of it in Cork city is quite bad. I think people feel frustrated about not being able to do something individually and require their local authorities to be proactive.

“The Derelict Sites Act has the potential to bring in resources because there is the potential for fines for allowing a building once it is on the Derelict Sites Act not to be remediated.

"Cork city has good potential. People want to be proud of where they are from. They want to be proud of their city,” she added.