Repair works to be carried out to ‘major northside transport link’

REPAIR works are set to be carried out to a busy road in Blackpool, described as “a major transport link” to other parts of Cork’s northside, following concerns about its condition.

Sinn Féin councillors Mick Nugent and Kenneth Collins said the condition of the road at Parklands Drive has deteriorated of late and that this has been exacerbated by the recent poor weather conditions.

The road, which Mr Nugent said is “heavily used, especially by trucks and other vehicles coming off the Commons Road”, is “bumpy and bubbling in places”.

Mr Collins had called for repair works to be carried out “immediately” due to the busy nature of the road.

“It’s a major transport link for HGVs that go up and down to Knocknaheeny and Churchfield Industrial Estate,” he said.

Mr Nugent said local residents had been in contact and that he and Mr Collins had raised the matter with Cork City Council.

A spokesperson for the council told The Echo today that the council’s roads department is aware of the issue “which is due to or has been exasperated by flood damage and are scheduling a repair with a contractor”.

Sinn Féin councillors Mick Nugent and Kenneth Collins have expressed concerns over the condition of the road on Parklands Drive coming from the Commons Road. Picture: Cllr Kenneth Collins

“The road is due to be repaired the week after next,” the spokesperson added.

Mr Nugent and Mr Collins both welcomed that repair works are set to take place.

They said they would be seeking an exact timeline and information on the extent of the proposed works at their next local area committee meeting.