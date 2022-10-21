Fri, 21 Oct, 2022 - 17:23

Repair works to be carried out to ‘major northside transport link’

Sinn Féin councillors Mick Nugent and Kenneth Collins said the condition of the road at Parklands Drive has deteriorated of late and that this has been exacerbated by the recent poor weather conditions.
Repair works to be carried out to ‘major northside transport link’

Sinn Féin councillors Mick Nugent and Kenneth Collins have expressed concerns over the condition of the road on Parklands Drive coming from the Commons Road. Picture: Cllr Kenneth Collins

Amy Nolan

REPAIR works are set to be carried out to a busy road in Blackpool, described as “a major transport link” to other parts of Cork’s northside, following concerns about its condition.

Sinn Féin councillors Mick Nugent and Kenneth Collins said the condition of the road at Parklands Drive has deteriorated of late and that this has been exacerbated by the recent poor weather conditions.

The road, which Mr Nugent said is “heavily used, especially by trucks and other vehicles coming off the Commons Road”, is “bumpy and bubbling in places”.

Mr Collins had called for repair works to be carried out “immediately” due to the busy nature of the road.

“It’s a major transport link for HGVs that go up and down to Knocknaheeny and Churchfield Industrial Estate,” he said.

Mr Nugent said local residents had been in contact and that he and Mr Collins had raised the matter with Cork City Council.

A spokesperson for the council told The Echo today that the council’s roads department is aware of the issue “which is due to or has been exasperated by flood damage and are scheduling a repair with a contractor”.

Sinn Féin councillors Mick Nugent and Kenneth Collins have expressed concerns over the condition of the road on Parklands Drive coming from the Commons Road. Picture: Cllr Kenneth Collins
Sinn Féin councillors Mick Nugent and Kenneth Collins have expressed concerns over the condition of the road on Parklands Drive coming from the Commons Road. Picture: Cllr Kenneth Collins

“The road is due to be repaired the week after next,” the spokesperson added.

Mr Nugent and Mr Collins both welcomed that repair works are set to take place.

They said they would be seeking an exact timeline and information on the extent of the proposed works at their next local area committee meeting. 

Read More

New water mains to be a harbinger for growth for Clonakilty and Bandon

More in this section

Gavel, scales of justice and law books Man caught with €500 worth of drugs fined and given suspended sentence 
'Mom instilled a love of the sea in us': Roisín’s sea swim in memory of her mother 'Mom instilled a love of the sea in us': Roisín’s sea swim in memory of her mother
CC SINN FEIN TD slams timeline for delivery of elective hospital in Cork
cork roadscork politicscork city council
<p>Bishop Lucey Park, Cork, entrance on Grand Parade. Picture: Denis Minihane.</p>

Garda sergeant punched twice in the face by man in city centre park

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment
Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more