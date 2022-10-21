Fri, 21 Oct, 2022 - 14:01

New water mains to be a harbinger for growth for Clonakilty and Bandon

The works involve the construction of over 13.5km of trunk watermain
Irish Water, working with Cork County Council, will soon start the construction of 13.5km of new watermains from Bandon to Clonakilty that will relieve the challenges to the water supply in Clonakilty and cater for growth and development in the short to medium term.

Eoin Kelleher

CONSTRUCTION is due to commence on a major project aimed at facilitating the growth of Clonakilty and Bandon.

The works involve the construction of over 13.5km of trunk watermain connecting Bandon Water Treatment Plant (WTP) on Carhue Hill to the WTP at Jones’ Bridge in Clonakilty via Baxter’s Bridge and the N71.

Lisa Cogan, Irish Water Regional Delivery Lead said, “we are delighted to commence construction of this vital project that will support growth and development in the beautiful West Cork town of Clonakilty.

“The capacity of treated water available at Bandon WTP means we can deliver additional supply to Clonakilty while continuing to supply and facilitate growth in Bandon; all without taking additional water from the Bandon River.

“For Clonakilty, the additional supply provided by this project will allow for housing to be developed in the short to medium term while also playing an important role in the long-term solution for the town and the surrounding areas.” 

The National Water Resources Project has identified the connection of Clonakilty to the Inniscarra WTP as the only viable, long-term solution to provide sufficient water to Clonakilty to cater for the future needs of the town and environs.

Works will be carried out on the busy N71 Bandon to Clonakilty Road. Crews will “make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works cause,” added Ms Cogan.

When works start on the N71, Bandon to Clonakilty Road, at the start of November a stop-go traffic management system will be in place five days a week at two locations to allow two work crews to operate simultaneously. These two work areas will be separated by about 5km. Working hours will be from 7am to 7pm and the road will be open to two-way traffic from 3pm Friday until Monday morning.

The works, carried out by Ward and Burke Limited, are due to be completed by Autumn 2023.

