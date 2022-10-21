Fri, 21 Oct, 2022 - 14:07

Special service to celebrate 800th anniversary of Youghal church

The parishioners of Saint Mary’s Collegiate Church, as well as the Diocese of Cork, Cloyne and Ross and the wider Church of Ireland, are celebrating 802 years of continuous worship at the church in Youghal, since its foundation in 1220.
Ellen O'Regan

A special service of thanksgiving will take place in Youghal on Sunday, to mark the 800th anniversary of one of the oldest parish churches still in use in Ireland.

To mark the anniversary, a diocesan service of thanksgiving will take place at 3.30pm tomorrow, led by Dr Paul Colton, Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross.

The Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland John McDowell will preach at the service. Several choirs will sing, and guests from all over the diocese and country will be present.

Saint Mary’s Collegiate Church is a national monument of international significance. It has survived the Black Death, which killed almost half of the town of Youghal, as well as a series of rebellions and wars, a three-month siege, and the preaching of Oliver Cromwell.

It is surrounded by Youghal’s medieval town walls and visitors can see the original oak timbers of the roof, from trees cut down in 1190.

Visitors will also be able to spot pottery jars inserted into the walls to improve the acoustics, and the medieval sword rest, which held the mayor of Youghal’s ceremonial weapon.

Among the many remarkable monuments in the church is the floor-to-ceiling carved memorial of Richard Boyle, the first Earl of Cork.

The church has recently introduced a self-guided audio tour.

“We are thrilled to be marking the 800th anniversary of this extraordinary building with this very special service,” said the priest in charge, Canon Andrew Orr.

“We look forward to welcoming not just the archbishop, but local representatives and visitors from across the country,” he added.

Admission to Sunday’s service is by ticket only, which can be obtained at no cost from the church reception desk or on Eventbrite.ie.

